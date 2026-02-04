Chetna's Bikini Game Is Unmissable!

Chetna Pande, who is all set to send chills down our spines with Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past, is doing the opposite on Instagram -- serving hot, sun-soaked bikini looks.

From beaches to pools, her bikini journal feels like a lesson in confidence and in how to own your body without overthinking it. It’s bold, carefree and unapologetically fun, exactly the kind of holiday mood that belongs on every girl’s vacation list.

Ahead, a look at Chetna’s most scroll-stopping bikini moments.

stacked bracelets. All photographs: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram IMAGE: Chetna styles her black-and-white colourblock bikini with a white fringe skirt, waist chains and

cover-up that comes with a slit. IMAGE: She keeps it sleek in a classic black bikini with a full-length sheer blackthat comes with a slit.

IMAGE: Chetna slips into a Barbie pink bikini, paired with a sheer white skirt, shell waist chain and vintage sunnies. Cute, confident and made for those sunny, salty beach days.

IMAGE: She turns a simple white bikini into a party-ready moment with a netted scarf, sequinned skirt, statement jewellery and tie-up heels. Proof that swimwear can be worn after sunset too.

IMAGE: A pop of neon fun in a lime green bikini covered in tiny sequin-like discs make Chetna sparkle in the water.

IMAGE: Layering a neon yellow bikini with a white crochet dress, Chetna turns swimwear into a fashion look. Add big hoops and you’re instantly breach party-ready.

IMAGE: She plays with colour in a tie-dye orange and blue bikini top, worn with a flowy white skirt and a Christian Dior sun hat.