Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi And Kusha Kapila Have THIS In Common!

Plot twist: Kusha Kapila and Badshah’s new bride, Isha Rikhi, have the exact same outfit in their wardrobes and no, it’s not your basic dress.

It comes with a dupatta.

Considered a rather traditional piece in Indian fashion, it is now showing up on bodycon silhouettes and red carpet-ready fits.

And it’s not just Kusha and Isha; the dupatta has officially crossed over, turning even the most western looks into something far more interesting.

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey stuns in a butter yellow coord with a tiny blouse and bodycon skirt, adding a dupatta and traditional ear cuffs for that extra desi touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Isha Rikhi

IMAGE: Isha Rikhi turns heads in a red plunging bodycon dress paired with a dupatta and finished with diamond earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila wears the same ensemble as Isha but gives it her own spin with elegant, oversized pearl studs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon wears a flowy lavender outfit, styled with a matching dupatta, coordinated earrings and matching eyeshadow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar elevates a white satin gown with a dupatta and a statement choker featuring delicate dove motifs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt wears a sage green gown with a sheer corseted bodice and flowing skirt, styled with a matching dupatta for added drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Diana Penty