Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi And Kusha Kapila Have THIS In Common!

Plot twist: Kusha Kapila and Badshah’s new bride, Isha Rikhi, have the exact same outfit in their wardrobes and no, it’s not your basic dress.
It comes with a dupatta.
Considered a rather traditional piece in Indian fashion, it is now showing up on bodycon silhouettes and red carpet-ready fits.
And it’s not just Kusha and Isha; the dupatta has officially crossed over, turning even the most western looks into something far more interesting.
Komal Pandey
IMAGE: Komal Pandey stuns in a butter yellow coord with a tiny blouse and bodycon skirt, adding a dupatta and traditional ear cuffs for that extra desi touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram
Isha Rikhi
IMAGE: Isha Rikhi turns heads in a red plunging bodycon dress paired with a dupatta and finished with diamond earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram
Kusha Kapila
IMAGE: Kusha Kapila wears the same ensemble as Isha but gives it her own spin with elegant, oversized pearl studs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram
Kriti Sanon
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon wears a flowy lavender outfit, styled with a matching dupatta, coordinated earrings and matching eyeshadow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar elevates a white satin gown with a dupatta and a statement choker featuring delicate dove motifs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Alia Bhatt
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt wears a sage green gown with a sheer corseted bodice and flowing skirt, styled with a matching dupatta for added drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Diana Penty
IMAGE: Diana Penty poses in a wine-coloured draped dress with a thigh-high slit, pairing it with a dupatta to complete the fusion moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram