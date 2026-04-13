Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Seth, Bhumi Pednekar Are Obsessed With...

Call it the Bangdemic because bangs (also known as fringes) are literally EVERYWHERE! The ultimate 2016 hair trend is back in 2026 and, this time, it’s bigger (and better) than ever.

How is it better? You don’t need to commit anymore as clip-on bangs have entered the chat. From soft girl waves to sleek buns, here’s how to ace the Bangdemic without looking like Salman Khan from Tere Naam.

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Poker straight hair with bangs is clean, polished and super put-together.

Best for: Work meetings, formal events or when you want that cute girl-next-door look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Middle-parted bangs with blow-dried fluffy waves go perfectly with traditional outfits.

Best for: Weddings, festive functions or bridesmaid duties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Bangs paired with long, inward-curved layers frame the face beautifully.

Best for: Dinner dates, movie nights or low-ley glam outings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Soft curls with bangs give that undone, slightly tousled look with the hot ‘I woke up like this’ vibe.

Best for: Parites, night outs or when you want to look like you roll out of bed looking pretty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Short bangs in the front with two long face-framing strands and a sleek bun is elegant with a retro twist.

Best for: Cocktail events, formal evenings or anything classy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: Bangs with long beach waves give relaxed, sun-kissed and super chill energy.

Best for: Vacations, beach days or brunch by the sea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Parul Gulati