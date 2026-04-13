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Home  » Get Ahead » Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Seth, Bhumi Pednekar Are Obsessed With...

Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Seth, Bhumi Pednekar Are Obsessed With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 11:41 IST

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Call it the Bangdemic because bangs (also known as fringes) are literally EVERYWHERE! The ultimate 2016 hair trend is back in 2026 and, this time, it’s bigger (and better) than ever.

How is it better? You don’t need to commit anymore as clip-on bangs have entered the chat. From soft girl waves to sleek buns, here’s how to ace the Bangdemic without looking like Salman Khan from Tere Naam. 

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill bangs

IMAGE: Poker straight hair with bangs is clean, polished and super put-together.
Best for: Work meetings, formal events or when you want that cute girl-next-door look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor bangs

IMAGE: Middle-parted bangs with blow-dried fluffy waves go perfectly with traditional outfits.
Best for: Weddings, festive functions or bridesmaid duties.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday bangs

IMAGE: Bangs paired with long, inward-curved layers frame the face beautifully.
Best for: Dinner dates, movie nights or low-ley glam outings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar bangs

IMAGE: Soft curls with bangs give that undone, slightly tousled look with the hot ‘I woke up like this’ vibe.
Best for: Parites, night outs or when you want to look like you roll out of bed looking pretty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari bangs

IMAGE: Short bangs in the front with two long face-framing strands and a sleek bun is elegant with a retro twist.
Best for: Cocktail events, formal evenings or anything classy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Radhika Seth

Radhika Seth bangs

IMAGE: Bangs with long beach waves give relaxed, sun-kissed and super chill energy.
Best for: Vacations, beach days or brunch by the sea.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

 

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati bangs

IMAGE: Korean-style bangs with a high bun is perfect for when you want to feel soft, cutesy or are obsessed with K-drama fashion.
Best for: Day outings, coffee dates or when you want to feel extra adorable.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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