Disha Can Make Any Romeo Drool

When it comes to fashion, Disha Patani truly lives life on the edge. The O Romeo actress is fearless, experimental and easily switches from baddie to desi.

She believes in the concept of ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to showcasing her fitness.

The fact that she can move easily from fashion genre to fashion genre proves that she’s in a league of her own.

IMAGE: Disha slips into a bespoke white sari with embroidered stripes, draped beautifully over a multicoloured stone-studded blouse, looking like a goddess who can silence an entire room just with her pallu. All photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: She turns into an Indian princess in a mirror-work gold strapless bodycon gown, styled with a metallic dupatta and traditional neckpiece.

IMAGE: In a sheer black corset and high-waist pencil skirt, Disha gives us major lessons on how to perfectly style shapewear.

IMAGE: When your body is tea, you got to flaunt it in the best way! She poses by the ocean in a bright yellow bikini with a sarong and waist chain.

IMAGE: Disha channels full Poo bani Parvati energy in a maroon pre-draped sari with jhumkas and a laal bindi.

IMAGE: Her lacy white corset dress hugs her curves so perfectly, it should genuinely come with a viewer discretion advised tag.

IMAGE: Want to make your man tumble and fall? A red cutout dress like Disha’s, with unkempt curly hair, will do the trick!