News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Many Moods Of Our Models

The Many Moods Of Our Models

By REDIFF STYLE
January 06, 2023 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The conventional way to usher in a new year is to position yourself under a disco ball and dance the night away.

Many, like a few of India's well-known models, eschewed the bright lights and relaxed and unwound with nature and things close to their hearts.

 

IMAGE: Affairs of the Heart Bulletin: Reha Sukheja went public about her love affair with croissants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is there anything more pleasurable than sipping wine with a fine bouquet on a beautiful day by the pool?
Aasttha Ssidana voted for me-time instead of partying.
Her wish for 2023 is 'sukh shanti, real friends and bigger cheques this year'.
Same pinch. We wished for the same.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasttha Ssidana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you don't have anyone important to hug as you enter the new year, embrace some life-giving flowers like the jasmine Aishwarya Sushmita did.
Her Insta message offered a cameo of how her 2022 went and it was about resilience, courage and gratitude.
She's 'grateful for the storm', learnt to 'appreciate the sun', 'proud of every tear she shed in 2022', but got 'no regrets and bitterness.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Turn your back on the blue and meditate on black rocks, in a black bikini with black footwear and 2023 will surely be full of white light.
Vegan yogi Alicia Kaur, who does surya namaskars in the most glorious spots across the globe, selected Goa's Ashvem Beach for a greet-the-naya-saal meditation session.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alicia Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where's Shubhra Aiyappa off to in flats with spikes and a peachy shirt?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubhra Aiyappa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shopping is a cheerful activity for all your first days of January, now and forever. And if you can hit the stores with someone as prettily togged up as Shruti Tuli well...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krithika Babu did the new year thing we all wanna do.
She jetted off to Dubai and floated about the megapolis on her own craft in tiny clothes, with large glasses of wine, languidly enjoying life.
We were left to vicariously enjoy the majestic views of this glittering paradise through her Instagram feed.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithika Babu/Instagram

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
What Kiara May Wear To Her Wedding
What Kiara May Wear To Her Wedding
Pretty Palak's Enviable Style
Pretty Palak's Enviable Style
Marathi Mulgi Sai Tamhankar's Style
Marathi Mulgi Sai Tamhankar's Style
Sanjay Raut appears before court in defamation suit
Sanjay Raut appears before court in defamation suit
Tough Covid Time At Chinese Hospitals
Tough Covid Time At Chinese Hospitals
Former Italy striker Vialli dies aged 58
Former Italy striker Vialli dies aged 58
Sensex sinks 453 points; ends below 60k
Sensex sinks 453 points; ends below 60k

More like this

Where's The Party, Nia?

Where's The Party, Nia?

Janhvi Or Shriya: Who Wore Prints Better?

Janhvi Or Shriya: Who Wore Prints Better?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances