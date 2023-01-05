Janhvi Or Shriya: Who Wore The Abstract Prints Better?

Absolutely ditto looks. Different lovelies.

They happened to shop for the same prints and each wore them with a flourish.

Who pipped the other at the post?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Saaksha and Kinni/Instagram

Count on Janhvi Kapoor to capture the limelight wearing the rangeen prints bymSaaksha and Kinni in her striking-JK way. Her pose. Her hair. Her chutzpah. Her magnetism.

The choli-lehenga regalia, with its lyrical print, swirled about her gratifyingly.

The turquoise neckpiece was the final bit of sauce.

Shriya Pilgaonkar was not to be left behind.

In a micro-pleated maxi dress with the identical flowers-peacock-pineapple design, the actor greeted the world in a style as as impudent as a hula girl.

The gold hoops and the yummy flash of the red satin of the underskirt stirred things up a bit more.

Enough for us to believe that all one needs in 2023 is a printed dress.

Take the poll and let us know which beauty gets your vote.