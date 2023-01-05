Janhvi Or Shriya: Who Wore The Abstract Prints Better?

Absolutely ditto looks. Different lovelies.
They happened to shop for the same prints and each wore them with a flourish.
Who pipped the other at the post?
Count on Janhvi Kapoor to capture the limelight wearing the rangeen prints bymSaaksha and Kinni in her striking-JK way. Her pose. Her hair. Her chutzpah. Her magnetism.
The choli-lehenga regalia, with its lyrical print, swirled about her gratifyingly.
The turquoise neckpiece was the final bit of sauce.
Shriya Pilgaonkar was not to be left behind.
In a micro-pleated maxi dress with the identical flowers-peacock-pineapple design, the actor greeted the world in a style as as impudent as a hula girl.
The gold hoops and the yummy flash of the red satin of the underskirt stirred things up a bit more.
Enough for us to believe that all one needs in 2023 is a printed dress.
