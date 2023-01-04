Marathi Mulgi Sai Tamhankar's Frolicky Style

The flavour of Sai Tamhankar's dressing is very her. She got to where she is on a rather colourful, experimental, path.

A kabbadi pro and karate orange belt, Sangli-born Sai played kabbadi for Maharashtra at a state level.

She, on a lark, took a role in one of her mother's friend's plays. And an actress was born.

With three Filmfare trophies under her belt, two for Marathi films, Sai is admired for her roles in Family Katta, Love Sonia, India Lockdown and more.

Fun fact: She owns a wrestling team -- Kolhapuri Maavle.

Slowly and steadily, her career graph has boomed and she's also been inching her way into the hearts of desi fashion enthusiasts.

It's not rare for the Mimi star's personality to shine through her wardrobe.

IMAGE: Two facts established: She loves grey felines (tabbies) and no-holds-barred parrot green. It's an unusual hue to choose while shopping for pyjamas.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

IMAGE: In quite a contrast to the previous homely pic, it's evident that Sai can do the maha-edgy Star Trek-ish looks too.

The black and silver ensemble -- quite like her Filmfare trophy -- fairly bursts with leaf embellishments.

And whatta samurai hairstyle.

IMAGE: Lots of curves -- the best curve, unmistakably, is her smile.

Co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sai looking ati sundar in their ethnic wear.

IMAGE: Suited-booted is possible too. In mustard. She embraces an androgynous fashion approach and scores. San percent!

IMAGE: Little did the talented Whitcomb Judson ever dream that his zipper invention could have these kinds of dangerous applications...

Her envy-inducing, fork-in-the road zipper dress has a shiny corset-style bodice.

How does one get out of such a garment?

IMAGE: ML Meenaz must be honoured to have Sai, attired in a 90s buttoned-up denim dress, aboard. She was shooting for a NatGeo series on her state, in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism.

'Take a walk with me on Postcards from Maharashtra' she invites...