Is This What Kiara Will Wear To Her Wedding?

Is This What Kiara Will Wear To Her Wedding?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 05, 2023 08:54 IST
When the elegant Kiara Advani marries Sidharth Malhotra in February -- as movietown insists she will -- we are certain she'll be the wondrous bride who will knock it out of the park.

Always expertly put together, it will be a lovely to see her arrayed in shaadi finery.

Will she wear red?

Or flout the endless list of prescribed rules for dulhans with an unconventional colour?

Which wedding trads will she debunk?

In what distinctive way will Kiara nail the wedding brief and make her fans super khush?

Whatever she does, there will be women who will run to their darzis to recreate her style for the next marriage they attend as a bride or a guest -- so expect hordes of Kiara-lookalikes at all dos post-Feb.

Until we get a glimpse of her bridal outfit and since curiosity can kill the cat, let's appease our imagination by peeking at a few of Kiara's wedding-worthy looks till date.

IMAGE: Velvet with sequins and twinkling crystals would make for a most queenly bride.
This classic royal blue attire will without doubt embolden other altar-bound ladies to reach out for a non-traditional bridal rang.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The nuanced lavendery powder-blue sari has a Parsi Gara air about it.
Its boxy, cutout blouse and delicate floral patterns are made for a bride to dazzle the janta at a daytime wedding.

 

IMAGE: Black is persona non grata at a wedding.
But can anyone refuse this sheer Manish Malhotra cocktail sari entry anywhere? OMG, no.
It's a thing of beauty. And quite right for pre-shaadi festivities.

 

IMAGE: The concentric rings of pavement tiles emphasise the width of the skirt of the almost edible raspberry pink and cream organza lehenga ensemble.
We see no reason why Kiara shouldn't repeat this Arpita Mehta confection at her nuptials? Send us your ayes if you agree.

 

IMAGE: Green is about fresh beginnings.
Green is fertility.
Green is auspicious.
Green is the colour of life.
And well roses symbolise love, romance and a new start too.
Kiara paints the picture of an ethereal bride in this hue.
The pink bangles and white lace co-opt more magic.

 

IMAGE: Silver Threads And Golden Needles: The gold that haughtily rules any Indian wedding can graciously give way to glorious silver for a reception in an unforgettable sparkling Manish Malhotra piece of costumery.

 

REDIFF STYLE
