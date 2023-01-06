Where's The Party, Nia?

Our heart-throbs don't hang up their heeled party boots when the new year arrives.

C'mon, The Party is never over for the celebutantes and 2023 is as good an excuse as any to go full steam ahead.

January is always packed with parties and the glittery folks swinging to the rhythm of the winter nights. Rock N Roll Soniye and all that.

And their glamorous streak will continue majhe till the end of time.

IMAGE: There's Trisha in eggplant purple mincing off for an evening out.

And then there are The Sleeves that are unusual individuals in their own right, with their hieroglyphics designs and gaudy electric hues.

Have you ever seen sleeves like that?

Her cropped blazer, flared pants, top knot, purple lips, silver nails are all fun fun fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy WrapGame/Instagram

IMAGE: That's quite a coat.

Note the little white bows or whatever foo-fahs decorating it.

And the frilly black-and-white polka dotted lining.

Aahana Kumra makes the boardroom her red carpet in a haldi-coloured power suit and a blingy bustier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi Wadhwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Noice! Pragya Jaiswal is incandescent in a rich ruby spangly wrap-around mini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy WrapGame/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't know what it is. Do you?

Did Mouni Roycreate the T-shirt's cutouts herself? And what's that tasselled stuff around her waist?

The effect? Interesting, no? Possibly quite sexy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Straps ka bhag-daur: It might have just become 2023, but Hina Khan's slip dress, stockings and black jacket, strategically carried in one hand, is a look straight out of the '90s. Or much, much earlier.

The silver bands take the silky silhouette from nightwear to partywear in a flash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram