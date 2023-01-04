Pretty Palak's Enviable Style Smartness

Shweta Tiwari fans, get ready to eat your hearts out.

Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari is racing ahead in the style stakes in the Palak Fans vs Shweta Fans tournament.

Palak is the subject of major-major social media infatuation among her three million followers. Every pic she posts causes a flurry of finger movement nation-wide, as admirers hurry to like her latest beauteous avatar. Palak Tunnel Syndrome is going to be a thing now for the phalanges (meaning, for anatomy ignoramuses, finger bones).

Those of us not playing the Ma-Beti socials game, can still pick up a few fashion tips from the budding actress...

IMAGE: It's that cool upward flick of one eyebrow that has us transfixed.

Vermillion, white, sugar, spice and all things nice -- that's Palak for you.

She looks a tad like Archie's Veronica Lodge in her preppy outfit and cascade of hair.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: The sun shall be gratified to kiss Palak's face.

And the fans will be jealous.

Chaps like i_am_princegupta and butterfly_honey_here and palaktiwariislove who follow her on Instagram :)))

Separates in muted shades can be arresting done Palak-right.

IMAGE: All the electricity of Dubai is dull compared to Electrifying Palak in biker babe duds.

IMAGE: Hawa mein udti jaye!... That's what a ripple of sensation actually looks like.

She confesses she likes simple desi suits like this one by Sajke.

Psst: There goes that eyebrow on its upward journey.

IMAGE: Slippery zipper jumpsuit.

Do the sad-looking folks sitting in the bus stop behind know the cheerful sight they are missing?

Fashion Point to Note: A black jumpsuit can easily trump an LBD should it want to.

IMAGE: Don't you wish you could wear something Sexy Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole like this and sit bindaas in a hotel lobby. Kaash...

Even in a room filled with neutrals in a neutrally-dress Palak is a girl on fire.

IMAGE: Stardust heroine.

Instead looking for a sequin dress go shopping for shimmering separates.

IMAGE: We can't see enough of the stringy red bikini to pass a comment.

There are still a few take-home tips: Style your hair before popping into the water. And always wear a little light make-up to the pool, but don't do any underwater or cannonball dives. Else stock your makeup almirah with waterproof stuff.

IMAGE: Chikan Chic Chick: Hasmukh Nawabzadi Palak in a navy and white House of Chikankari kurta from the city of Nawabs.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com