Supermodel Alicia Kaur's Passion Is...

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alicia Kaur/Instagram

Alicia Kaur travels the world on her head.

She does yoga, particularly headstands, just about anywhere.

On the beach. In the mountains. On the sand. Even inside a swimming pool.

The reason for different locales? Yoga, says the supermodel, makes her feel one with nature, wherever she goes.

One 'cannot always control what goes on outside, but you can always control what goes on inside' is her firm belief.

IMAGE: A wide-legged shirshaasana for the park.

Alicia feels one has to always strive to become better versions of one's self.

Fan advice: 'It's time to take control of your life. Make the time and put in the effort towards activities that make you a better version of yourself... it's hard... but it's worth it'.

IMAGE: In brilliant form at Deer Park Heights, Queenstown, southern New Zealand.

IMAGE: Alicia prefers yoga over other forms of exercise.

'If you can do anything before you die… learn how to be upside down (even on NZ's Port Waikato beach)!! It completely changes your perspective'.

IMAGE: Saying hello to beautiful Hanumangarh, Himachal, at approx 10,500 feet above sea level.

'Write. I feel way more relaxed after I write about my feelings. One way is to keep a journal... I use my notes on my phone and lock them so no one can read them! Practice gratitude... write down or think of all of the things you're grateful for'.

IMAGE: A superbly balanced Alicia calms her senses at Blue Pool, Dorset, in southern England.

IMAGE: That's her, enjoying an upside-down view of New Zealand's Maraetai Beach.

Stress-busting tips: 'Take slow, deep breaths or try other breathing exercises for relaxation like mindful meditation, 4-7-8 breathing, alternate nostril breathing, belly breathing or diaphragmatic breathing'.

IMAGE: Can you think of a better way to salute the Sun God when in Australia?