The Dancer In The Ambani Family

It was an important day for Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

And they made sure their friends and family were there to share in their joy.

Their soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant had completed her training as a classical dancer and her proud in-laws-to-be hosted her arangetram (when a classical dancer performs on stage for the first time after completing her/his training) at the Jio World Centre in north west Mumbai on June 5.

Radhika, industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, got engaged to the younger Ambani son, Anant, in 2019.

IMAGE: The proud in-laws to-be and the evening's hosts, Nita -- who was a trained dancer herself -- and Mukesh Ambani, who regained his crown as the richest man in Asia on Saturday, June 4.

IMAGE: The indulgent grandfather, Mukesh, with his cute grandson, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

IMAGE: That's three generations in one frame -- papa Akash joins his father and son.

IMAGE: Akash with his wife Shloka and grandmother Kokilaben Ambani.

IMAGE: Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan was there.

IMAGE: As was Aamir Khan, whose Laal Singh Chaddha, releases on August 11.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh strikes a Jayeshbhai Jordaar pose.

IMAGE: Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife, with her sons, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray. Tejas, who is the younger of the two, is a conservationist and wildlife researcher.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge.

IMAGE: Film-maker Rajkumar Hirani.

IMAGE: Actress Sharmin Segal who made her debut in Malaal, a film produced by her mama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

IMAGE: Meezaan Jafri, Sharmin's co-star in Malaal.

