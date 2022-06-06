News
The Dancer In The Ambani Family

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 06, 2022 19:34 IST
It was an important day for Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

And they made sure their friends and family were there to share in their joy.

Their soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant had completed her training as a classical dancer and her proud in-laws-to-be hosted her arangetram (when a classical dancer performs on stage for the first time after completing her/his training) at the Jio World Centre in north west Mumbai on June 5.

Radhika, industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, got engaged to the younger Ambani son, Anant, in 2019.

Do click on the images for a glimpse of the Who's Who at the event.

IMAGE: The proud in-laws to-be and the evening's hosts, Nita -- who was a trained dancer herself -- and Mukesh Ambani, who regained his crown as the richest man in Asia on Saturday, June 4.
Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The indulgent grandfather, Mukesh, with his cute grandson, Prithvi Akash Ambani.
Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: That's three generations in one frame -- papa Akash joins his father and son.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Akash with his wife Shloka and grandmother Kokilaben Ambani.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

IMAGE: Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan was there.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: As was Aamir Khan, whose Laal Singh Chaddha, releases on August 11.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh strikes a Jayeshbhai Jordaar pose.
Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife, with her sons, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray. Tejas, who is the younger of the two, is a conservationist and wildlife researcher.
Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Film-maker Rajkumar Hirani.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Actress Sharmin Segal who made her debut in Malaal, a film produced by her mama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Meezaan Jafri, Sharmin's co-star in Malaal.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
