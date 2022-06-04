News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ambani edges past Adani to being Asia's richest

Ambani edges past Adani to being Asia's richest

By BS Reporter
June 04, 2022 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ambani’s wealth jumped $3.59 billion in the past 24 hours, while Adani added $2.96 billion to his net worth.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with Gautam Adani.

Mukesh Ambani on Friday regained his position as Asia’s richest man, surpassing Gautam Adani, with one report saying the difference between the two billionaires’ net worth was “just $1 billion”.

 

As of June 3, Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) chairman’s net worth was $99.7 billion, while the wealth of Adani Group’s founder stood at $98.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

According to the index, Ambani’s wealth jumped $3.59 billion in the past 24 hours, while Adani added $2.96 billion to his net worth.

Ambani is now the eighth-richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, while Adani is in the ninth spot.

According to Forbes’s Real-Time Billionaire List, though, Ambani is now the sixth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $103.6 billion, up $5.4 billion. Adani’s net worth, on the other hand, grew $70 million to $99.3 billion, taking him to the ninth position.

Ambani’s wealth surged as RIL shares continued to rise, trading near record high levels in Friday’s session. Shares of RIL were up 2.2 per cent at Rs 2,779.5 on the BSE in Friday’s trade, having rallied 7 per cent in the past two sessions. The company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs  18.80 trillion.

The surge in Ambani’s wealth comes on the back of RIL reporting a 22.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 16,203 crore in the March quarter, driven by high oil refining margins, telecom and digital services growth, and a surge in retail business.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter
Source: source
 
Print this article
India's rich list swells; Ambani, Adani get wealthier
India's rich list swells; Ambani, Adani get wealthier
Adani adds $49 bn wealth, higher than Bezos, Musk
Adani adds $49 bn wealth, higher than Bezos, Musk
Can Adani topple Ambani to become Asia's richest?
Can Adani topple Ambani to become Asia's richest?
Murthy to start-ups: Be trustees of outsiders' money
Murthy to start-ups: Be trustees of outsiders' money
Nadal's Journey To French Open Final
Nadal's Journey To French Open Final
Ranchi girl mistakenly informed she cracked UPSC
Ranchi girl mistakenly informed she cracked UPSC
Anand loses to So but still in joint lead with Carlsen
Anand loses to So but still in joint lead with Carlsen

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ambani largest wealth creator; Adani most consistent

Ambani largest wealth creator; Adani most consistent

Adani vs Ambani: This time it's on renewable energy

Adani vs Ambani: This time it's on renewable energy

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances