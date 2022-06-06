News
Your Summer Pix: The Magic Of Himachal

Your Summer Pix: The Magic Of Himachal

By ASHISH NARSALE
June 06, 2022 14:43 IST
Summers mean vacations.

Vacations mean holiday trips.

So, this summer, Rediff.com's Ashish Narsale gathered up his family to visit the beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh.

What memories did they come back with?

Take a look:

Summer pics by Ashish Narsale

IMAGE: When the Narsales entered Rohtang La, one of the highest passes in the Himalayas, the snow was yet to melt away.
As the icy breeze welcomed them, Shubhda Narsale bid goodbye to summer's sweltering heat.
At least until she reached Mumbai again.
 

Summer pics by Ashish Narsale

IMAGE: Why is candy floss so magical? Because it brings out the kid in all of us :)
Payal Narsale is seen enjoying a pink one at the St John In The Wilderness Church at Dharamshala.
 

Summer pics by Ashish Narsale

IMAGE: Each one, pick one. The perfect excuse to FamJam!
Nilesh Mahajani even posed like a vendor.
 

Summer pics by Ashish Narsale

IMAGE: A boating session at Van Vihar, Manali.
 

Summer pics by Ashish Narsale

IMAGE: Love adventure? Try riding this in the snow at Gramphu, 18 km ahead of the Atal Tunnel.
 

Summer pics by Ashish Narsale

IMAGE: Go paragliding! Feel your tummy drop as you rise higher and witness the beauty of picturesque Khajjiar.
Fun fact: Did you know Khajjiar is known as the mini-Switzerland of India?
 

Summer pics by Ashish Narsale

IMAGE: Hop on a yak and capture a happy memory on the way to Kufri from Shimla.
 

Dear Readers, do you have a photograph that best describes summer?

Your photographs can be funny, heart-warming, quirky or just plain summery!

It could be a recent photograph or a blast from the past.

They could be from anywhere across India or the world, but they have to be original.

Do mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Summer Pics) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE. Do include a little information about where you clicked the photograph and what makes it special.

ASHISH NARSALE / Rediff.com
