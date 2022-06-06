Your Summer Pix: The Magic Of Himachal

Summers mean vacations.

Vacations mean holiday trips.

So, this summer, Rediff.com's Ashish Narsale gathered up his family to visit the beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh.

What memories did they come back with?

Take a look:

IMAGE: When the Narsales entered Rohtang La, one of the highest passes in the Himalayas, the snow was yet to melt away.

As the icy breeze welcomed them, Shubhda Narsale bid goodbye to summer's sweltering heat.

At least until she reached Mumbai again.

IMAGE: Why is candy floss so magical? Because it brings out the kid in all of us :)

Payal Narsale is seen enjoying a pink one at the St John In The Wilderness Church at Dharamshala.

IMAGE: Each one, pick one. The perfect excuse to FamJam!

Nilesh Mahajani even posed like a vendor.

IMAGE: A boating session at Van Vihar, Manali.

IMAGE: Love adventure? Try riding this in the snow at Gramphu, 18 km ahead of the Atal Tunnel.

IMAGE: Go paragliding! Feel your tummy drop as you rise higher and witness the beauty of picturesque Khajjiar.

Fun fact: Did you know Khajjiar is known as the mini-Switzerland of India?

IMAGE: Hop on a yak and capture a happy memory on the way to Kufri from Shimla.

