Simply Gorgeous! Manushi In A Sari

Simply Gorgeous! Manushi In A Sari

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 03, 2022 09:34 IST
Need some fashion inspiration? Here are the week's best styles from the celeb circuit.

Do click on the images for a closer look at your favourite styles.

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon kept things glamorous in a green pantsuit with an emerald choker from Joolry by Karishma Mehra.
While the lace bralette lent a hint of sexiness, the slicked back hair, kohl-clad eyes and black nails gave her a badass feel. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gauri Khan looked spellbinding in a gold Manish Malhotra handcrafted, sequinned shirt dress. 
Wearing her hair in a soft perm, she completed the look with silver stilettoes. 
 Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa cut a chic figure in an oversized blazer. 
She upped the look with dramatic eyes and red lips.
 Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looking dreamy in white, Manushi Chhillar's ruffled Ridhi Mehra sari featured a hand-embellished blouse and a shiny belt.
 Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy was all style and grace in a green halter-neck gown. 
Wearing zero accessories and minimal make up, the actress let the outfit do the talking.
Her imperfect bun looked just as cute as she did.
 Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta embraces the suits without shirts trend. 
All-black separates, gold accessories, a hand-sculpted Italian broach, gelled hair... we can't find fault with anything.
 Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia lived out her fairy tale in a festive Ridhi Mehra lehenga.
The ivory colour hit all the right spots and the striking choli came with a sheer back.
 Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

 

 
