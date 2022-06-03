Have You Been On A Green Date?

Single Indians are now planning to keep first dates 'active' with a walk in the park or an outdoor picnic, notes Samarpita Samaddar, India communications director, dating app Bumble.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

With the growing concerns around climate change and environmental issues, conversations around nature and saving resources are quite common.

In India, while millennials have been known to promote environmental activism, the GenZs are also taking the conversation forward.

Not just on social media, environmental activism is a huge part of their dating life.

In fact, their concern for the cause is now becoming a deciding factor when it comes to choosing a partner or who they want to date.

'Green Dating' -- values-driven dating decisions with an increased appreciation of the outdoors -- is a trend that is gaining traction.

Here are simple ways you too can be a part of this healthy trend:

1. Eco-friendly gifts

If you wish to send gifts to your connection or partner, perhaps a reusable coffee cup would be a thoughtful and environmentally-friendly surprise for your date.

You can also choose from a wide range of indoor plants to gift your date.

If you love gardening, you both can even plant a tree and nurture it like your new relationship.

2. Outdoor picnics

Planning an outdoor garden picnic is a sure-fire way to impress your environmentally-conscious date.

Be sure to consider the weather and facilities of the location beforehand so you both can relax and enjoy the moment.

3. Sustainable IRL date spots

From bars with a zero-waste ethos, to restaurants that keep their produce seasonal and low-impact, you may be surprised how many opportunities there are to support local, sustainable hospitality businesses while on your search for your partner.

4. Trekking, walking or cycling dates

Instead of the usual stroll in the neighbourhood, take your date to a local hidden gem you've been dying to share.

Go trekking to watch the sunrise or express your love while watching the magical sunset.

You can both also choose a cycling date to reduce your carbon footprint.

5. Join a beach clean drive

The best way to do your bit for the environment is to clean up our coastline.

You can also get to know each other whilst doing your part in the fight against plastic pollution.