Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Nayanthara Plays The STYLE GAME!

When Nayanthara Plays The STYLE GAME!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 06, 2022 12:01 IST
That Nayanthara is stylish is a given.

Here are a few glimpses from her colourful, fun wardrobe.

Do click on the images for a closer look.

IMAGE: The actress wows in a flowery, summery sari with floral motifs. 
She opts for a sleeveless pink blouse and bold kohl-clad eyes.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A comfy striped black-and-white dress is teamed with equally comfortable sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: The actress shows off her playful mood in a white tee shirt, multi-coloured sequinned skirt and white sneakers. 

 

IMAGE: Nayanthara shows off her desi style. 
Keeping her make-up simple, she adorned her hair with fragrant white flowers.

 

IMAGE: The much-talked about couple right now!
Nayanthara poses with Director Vignesh Shivan -- they have been dating for six years and will marry this month say the rumour mills -- as she matches his traditional style in a yellow and blue sari.

 

IMAGE: Keeping it minimal and chic in a white top and grey skirt.

 

IMAGE: Cotton saris are a fashion favourite for a reason and Nayanthara knows how to pull off the look beautifully. 
She dressed up the sari with gold jhumkas.  

 

 
