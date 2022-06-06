When Nayanthara Plays The STYLE GAME!

That Nayanthara is stylish is a given.
Here are a few glimpses from her colourful, fun wardrobe.
Do click on the images for a closer look.
IMAGE: The actress wows in a flowery, summery sari with floral motifs.
She opts for a sleeveless pink blouse and bold kohl-clad eyes.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram
IMAGE: A comfy striped black-and-white dress is teamed with equally comfortable sneakers.
IMAGE: The actress shows off her playful mood in a white tee shirt, multi-coloured sequinned skirt and white sneakers.
IMAGE: Nayanthara shows off her desi style.
Keeping her make-up simple, she adorned her hair with fragrant white flowers.
IMAGE: The much-talked about couple right now!
Nayanthara poses with Director Vignesh Shivan -- they have been dating for six years and will marry this month say the rumour mills -- as she matches his traditional style in a yellow and blue sari.
IMAGE: Keeping it minimal and chic in a white top and grey skirt.
IMAGE: Cotton saris are a fashion favourite for a reason and Nayanthara knows how to pull off the look beautifully.
She dressed up the sari with gold jhumkas.