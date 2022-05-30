Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Visually STUNNING!

Will Laal Singh Chaddha do justice to its Hollywood original's cult status, wonders Namrata Thakker.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chadha is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.

Tom Hanks played the lead in the American drama and won the Oscar for Best Actor. The Bollywood version will release on August 11 with Aamir in the Hanks part, Mona Singh in the Sally Field part (Forrest's mom), Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Robin Wright part (Forrest's love) and Naga Chaitanya, presumably in the Gary Sinise part (Forrest's mentor and friend).

The trailer, which is almost three minutes long, introduces us to Laal (Aamir) who is a specially abled child, but grows up to be a fine young man courtesy his mother's determination and efforts. Laal's mother, played by Mona Singh, never gives up on him and treats him like a normal child who can do whatever he wants.

In the trailer, we see Laal's extraordinary journey from childhood to Kargil war hero.

Kareena plays Rupa, who forms a close bond with Laal and though the latter falls in love with her, Rupa doesn't reciprocate his feelings.

Like Laal, we see Rupa's transformation through the years as well, but Kareena's character doesn't have many dialogues and not much is revealed about her backstory in the trailer.

Mona Singh gets a good amount of screen time in the trailer and she steals the show with her acting.

Aamir, Kareena and Mona, by the way, acted in 3 Idiots where the actresses played sisters.

Aamir share an uncanny resemblance to Hanks and if there's anyone out there who could have played Forrest Gump in Indian cinema, it is Aamir.

Having said that, he doesn't WOW in the trailer. If you have seen the Hollywood movie, you would know that most of the scenes in the trailer are exact copy paste, which is disappointing. One would expect some novelty, but that's missing in the trailer.

Acting wise, Aamir's character reminds you of his performances in PK and Dhoom 3, which is a bummer.

Naga Chaitanya, who is making his Bollywood debut in LSC, appears briefly in the trailer.

Kareena looks gorgeous, and it's nice to see her share screen space with Aamir after a decade.

Visually, the film looks STUNNING.

The Laal Singh Chaddha trailer has some breathtaking visuals, and, of course, a stellar cast and a heartwarming and wholesome story.

But the question is: Will Laal Singh Chaddha do justice to the Hollywood original's cult status?