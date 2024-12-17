News
Shehnaaz Gill Is Bold And Bindaas

Shehnaaz Gill Is Bold And Bindaas

By REDIFF STYLE
December 17, 2024 10:42 IST
Shehnaaz Gill's bold and bindaas attitude in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 gave her a pan-India fanbase.

The singer-actor's style evolution has been the perfect mix of charm and comfort -- she blends girl-next-door vibes with bold fashion choices. From playful co-ords to elegant ethnic wear, she turns every look into a statement while staying true to her fun and relatable persona.

Shehnaaz is excited about her flip version of Sajna ve sajna which was released earlier this year. This song, which was originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan for the 2004 movie Chameli, has been remade for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Bold purple bustier and bolder earrings -- Shehnaaz Gill is mode ON! All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Latex, mermaid-core, sequins and stacked bangles --she is maximalism at its best.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Straight outta the silver screen... with red lips and a corset fit, Shehnaaz aces Old Hollywood glam.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: She shines brighter than any jewel.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Fur-ociously glam! Rings stacked high, hoops on fleek, Shehnaaz's serving queen energy, loud and proud.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Chainmail chic, ponytail snatched, Shehnaaz is a real slay queen. The velvet boots and shimmer eye... uff!

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: In her red applique dress and drop earrings, she's aiming to mesmerise.

 

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Sari + sequins make Shehnaaz the modern dream girl. 

