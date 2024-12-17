Shehnaaz Gill Is Bold And Bindaas

Shehnaaz Gill's bold and bindaas attitude in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 gave her a pan-India fanbase.

The singer-actor's style evolution has been the perfect mix of charm and comfort -- she blends girl-next-door vibes with bold fashion choices. From playful co-ords to elegant ethnic wear, she turns every look into a statement while staying true to her fun and relatable persona.

Shehnaaz is excited about her flip version of Sajna ve sajna which was released earlier this year. This song, which was originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan for the 2004 movie Chameli, has been remade for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

IMAGE: Bold purple bustier and bolder earrings -- Shehnaaz Gill is mode ON! All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Straight outta the silver screen... with red lips and a corset fit, Shehnaaz aces Old Hollywood glam.

IMAGE: She shines brighter than any jewel.

IMAGE: Fur-ociously glam! Rings stacked high, hoops on fleek, Shehnaaz's serving queen energy, loud and proud.

IMAGE: Chainmail chic, ponytail snatched, Shehnaaz is a real slay queen. The velvet boots and shimmer eye... uff!

IMAGE: In her red applique dress and drop earrings, she's aiming to mesmerise.

IMAGE: Sari + sequins make Shehnaaz the modern dream girl.

