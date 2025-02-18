Sharvari, Deepika, Rakul Are Absolutely Loving...

Fashion and art go hand in hand.

The Louvre's first fashion exhibit (external link) last year was an ode to the Byzantine era (external link).

This maximalist bejewelled fashion is now a style favourite. Here's how you can use it to add extra edge to your outfits.

25th anniversary show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram IMAGE: Deepika Padukone rocked Sabyasachi's signature theatrical retro glam jewels at his

IMAGE: Rakul Singh turns heads with her standout pearl earrings inspired by Byzantine crosses; definitely a must-have statement piece. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala opted for this opulent trend for her pre-wedding celebration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita/Instagram

IMAGE: Want to elevate your desi wardrobe? Take notes from Shanaya Kapoor’s breathtaking lehenga which channels that refined Byzantine flair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon is a modern queen in this jaw-dropping Tarun Tahiliani creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani /Instagram

IMAGE: Navya Naveli Nanda’s dripping in pearls, rubies and emeralds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla /Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari's ocean-inspired blouse is a real showstopper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Anjali Sivaraman models an extravagantly bold dress that's been paired with an elaborate necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla /Instagram

