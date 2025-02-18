HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sharvari, Deepika, Rakul Are Absolutely Loving...

Sharvari, Deepika, Rakul Are Absolutely Loving...

By SHRiSTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 15:49 IST

x

Fashion and art go hand in hand.

The Louvre's first fashion exhibit (external link) last year was an ode to the Byzantine era (external link).

This maximalist bejewelled fashion is now a style favourite. Here's how you can use it to add extra edge to your outfits.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone rocked Sabyasachi's signature theatrical retro glam jewels at his 25th anniversary show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Singh turns heads with her standout pearl earrings inspired by Byzantine crosses; definitely a must-have statement piece. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala opted for this opulent trend for her pre-wedding celebration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Want to elevate your desi wardrobe? Take notes from Shanaya Kapoor’s breathtaking lehenga which channels that refined Byzantine flair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon is a modern queen in this jaw-dropping Tarun Tahiliani creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

 

Navya Naveli Nanda

IMAGE: Navya Naveli Nanda’s dripping in pearls, rubies and emeralds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Sharvari's ocean-inspired blouse is a real showstopper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Anjali Sivaraman

IMAGE: Anjali Sivaraman models an extravagantly bold dress that's been paired with an elaborate necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRiSTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 2

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

VIDEOS

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed2:58

Delta Plane Crash: Shocking details revealed

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra0:39

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra

India-Qatar hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi2:16

India-Qatar hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD