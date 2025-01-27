HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alia, Deepika Celebrate With Sabyasachi

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 27, 2025 18:59 IST

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25th anniversary was a dazzling celebration of artistry and heritage.

The set -- which brought to life Kolkata's Kashgaar Bazaar at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre -- was an evocative doff to the designer's nostalgic roots.

Renowned for redefining Indian bridalwear with his signature maximalist grandeur, Sabyasachi has now made a name for himself on the global stage.

IMAGE: Sabyasachi's creative vision has expanded beyond mere apparel to embrace the world of accessories as well. Roshni Chopra paid homage to the designer's core aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Roshni Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania felt like an enchanting 'Sabya princess'! Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt stole the show in vintage as she wore an extravagant blouse with a black sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: That's how she left everyone spellbound. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sharvari grabbed a moment with Sabya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She rocked a fabulous fusion of denim kissed with archival embroidery from the Sabyasachi label, perfectly paired with a sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor flexed her fashion muscle in this extravagant feathered ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant sparkled in a chic black sequined dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaibhavi Merchant/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Influencer Kusha Kapila stole the limelight in a stunning black sari and mesmerising emerald and pearl jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Pandey revelled in the spirit of retro fashion, transporting us back in time with fabulous flair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Ambika Anand, host of Sabya's OTT show, Band Baajaa Bride, shared a frame with renowned British fashion journalist Suzy Menkes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambika Anand/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kokilaben Ambani made a rare appearance to congratulate Sabyasachi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambika Anand/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone returned to the ramp for Sabya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambika Anand/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala sizzled in a sultry feline bodycon dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy
Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The grand finale was graced by none other than the iconic Christy Turlington. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suzy Menkes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Birla joined the dazzling Shobhaa De for a quick pic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shobhaa De/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
