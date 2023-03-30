Shanaya's Summer Styles

White is the coolest, breeziest colour for summer. You don't need an excuse to wear this shade when the heat is mercilessly beating down and cruelly melting you into a puddle of sweat.

Go with white and look as chilled as a plate of Malai Kulfi. Or a Pina Colada.

Still have doubts? Let Shanaya Kapoor persuade you otherwise.

Three words define her White Hot Style -- feminine, fresh and fun.

Summertime looks seem to be her wardrobe strength. See, and emulate, how she thumbs her nose at the scorching temperatures.

IMAGE: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-sexy! Shanaya goes for the jugular in this white lace, barely-there dress that leaves her arms and legs bare and cool.

Now we know why she feels so chillax.

Love-struck fan Amarjit declares: 'Like suddenly bright star fell on the earth'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Tera pout mashallah': Her tiered dress is held in place by rather too-dainty spaghetti straps that need a hefty insurance policy.

She doesn't need to pile on the accessories to stand out -- black nails and wind-swept hair do the rest of the job.

Shanaya is lovely enough to be heading out for one of those Downton Abbey garden parties, with croquet and watercress sandwiches on the side.

But she is staying in because the actor says it is a 'pasta, flowers & summer dresses kinda day #happy'.

Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth...

IMAGE: Woot! Woot! A completely Bedhadak approach to dressing.

The apron-style maxi dress, in an unusual blue-ish white, is spicy and subtly seductive.

The pert gold buttons offer chota sa relief from the full-on monochrome approach.

IMAGE: Not exactly in sync with our all-white garmi mausam theme, but do please note how the neutral separates let her white high-neck top and shoes shine.

IMAGE: It's one of those bad girl boudoir slip dresses. But Shanaya looks positively angelic in it.

Fly away, girl, angels aren't to be too close to the ground.

IMAGE: Her immaculate Wimbledon whites, matched with blingy heels and an equally shiny handbag, make her a winner in the Top-To-Toe White Game.

Give her a trophy, people.