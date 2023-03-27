News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Priya Bapat ALWAYS Has Fun With Fashion

Priya Bapat ALWAYS Has Fun With Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
March 27, 2023 09:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marathi actor and fitness enthusiast Priya Bapat has a keen eye for dressing and can weave an intriguing fashion tale with her clothes. A story that telegraphs her always 'susheel nari' simple style. 

She loves her linen drapes, her fashion is always a Happy Journey and her winning grins, which she classifies as 'chhoti si hasi', can actually make your Monday special.

Mumbai girl, Priya starred in the City Of Dreams, Kaksparsh and won a Screen Award for her role in Aamhi Doghi

IMAGE: Timepass (2): Red button-up shirt, jeans and her prized wardrobe possession -- a mega-watt smile.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Waiting in the vanity van be like... She wades into the street-style scene in the brown T-shirt dress and black slides and comes out tops. 

 

IMAGE: Lime green pinstripes? There's a sassy pick! And it suits her.    

 

IMAGE: A 'perfect day' calls for a flawless black and white dressing and not being tongue tied.  

 

IMAGE: Comic timing: Tell us what's cuter?
Priya's expression. Or those pool-day separates.  
PS Playing clown before the camera seems to be her thing.

 

IMAGE: Is there ever a dull moment in her wardrobe?
She pairs contrasting prints beautifully.  
Fashion Anandi Anand she is, right?

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
