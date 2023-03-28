Shhh! What Makes Tamannaah's Skin Glow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

She always, always, always glows fiercely on the red carpet or ramp in whatever razzmatazz high-end fashion ensemble she has chosen to wear.

What's the secret behind her shine?

Tamannaah Bhatia's beauty formula is much more simple than you would imagine -- nothing but basic ingredients from the kitchen for her skin.

The actor tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, "I use dahi (yogurt), besan (gram flour) and chandan (sandalwood powder)."

When it comes to looking after her hair, she reveals there is no elaborate routine and she lets her shampoo and conditioner do the trick.

Tamannaah feels, "Fashion is an expression of who one is. (At one point) I definitely got intrigued by how I could channel myself through fashion. Now it's just a part of my life."

There are a few things she hates: "I can't wear shoes or jewellery that don't go with my outfit. I just don't like ill-fitting clothes. They absolutely irritate me."

A summer routine Tamannaah says it's about good food, exercise, and staying hydrated.

The actor's tips go beyond fashion and she asks fans to care for animals and put out bowls of water for them to quench their thirst.