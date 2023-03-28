Can There Be Anyone As Hot As Chitrangda in Black?

Pretty. Hot. Alluring.

There are never enough adjectives to describe how charming Chitrangda Singh invariably looks.

Drape her in a few jewels and the shortage of vocab becomes acute.

She was all old school glamour as she strode the runway for the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd at Sahara Star in Mumbai.



Keep it coming, Chitrangda, we have Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

IMAGE: The bold red pout, the regal necklace, off-the-shoulder black gown.

IMAGE: CH4 + O2 → CO2 + H2O ain't got nothin' on Chitrangda in the combustion dept.

IMAGE: She does East+West in a uniquely C. Singh way.

She's teamed traditional jewels with a floor-sweeping gown and there is zero Clash Of Civilisations.

IMAGE: The dress may not have made the cut, but, aye, aye, the chunky necklace did!

IMAGE: If those faux feathers on the belle-of-the-ball gown won't let you conquer every red carpet from here to Persia, the awesome necklace pacca will.