News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Can There Be Anyone As Hot As Chitrangda in Black?

Can There Be Anyone As Hot As Chitrangda in Black?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 28, 2023 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pretty. Hot. Alluring.

There are never enough adjectives to describe how charming Chitrangda Singh invariably looks.

Drape her in a few jewels and the shortage of vocab becomes acute.

She was all old school glamour as she strode the runway for the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd at Sahara Star in Mumbai. 

IMAGE: The bold red pout, the regal necklace, off-the-shoulder black gown.
Keep it coming, Chitrangda, we have Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: CH4 + O2 → CO2 + H2O ain't got nothin' on Chitrangda in the combustion dept.

 

IMAGE: She does East+West in a uniquely C. Singh way.
She's teamed traditional jewels with a floor-sweeping gown and there is zero Clash Of Civilisations.  

 

IMAGE: The dress may not have made the cut, but, aye, aye, the chunky necklace did! 

 

IMAGE: If those faux feathers on the belle-of-the-ball gown won't let you conquer every red carpet from here to Persia, the awesome necklace pacca will. 

 

IMAGE: Chitrangda bids the audience farewell with designer Sonali Jain.
Encore, encore, C.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Priya Bapat ALWAYS Has Fun With Fashion
Priya Bapat ALWAYS Has Fun With Fashion
Has Sharvari Won The Style Sweepstakes?
Has Sharvari Won The Style Sweepstakes?
Who Won The Ramp Game? VOTE!
Who Won The Ramp Game? VOTE!
Will markets reclaim March glory? Analysts weigh in
Will markets reclaim March glory? Analysts weigh in
Pawar steps in to douse Rahul fire on Savarkar
Pawar steps in to douse Rahul fire on Savarkar
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams
'He can live with his mother or...': Kharge on Rahul
'He can live with his mother or...': Kharge on Rahul

More like this

Shhh! What Makes Tamannaah's Skin Glow

Shhh! What Makes Tamannaah's Skin Glow

How Rakul Stays Cool As A Cucumber In Summer

How Rakul Stays Cool As A Cucumber In Summer

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances