Krithi Is All About Coquette Meets Cute

Krithi Is All About Coquette Meets Cute

December 04, 2025 15:58 IST

Krithi Shetty's style is calm, clean and effortlessly pretty.

The Vaa Vaathiyaar actress is the poster girl for the clean-girl aesthetic, always choosing soft colours, easy silhouettes and makeup that looks like skin but better. Nothing loud, nothing forced, just simple outfits with that fresh, feminine charm that makes you want to recreate them instantly.

Here’s a look at her prettiest glam moments. 

IMAGE: Coquette meets cosy in the cutest way possible as Krithi dons a soft sweater, ripped denims and perches a big floral bow on her ponytail. All photographs: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She dresses like love itself in a red-and-black polka dot gown with a side cutout and a black satin bow at the midriff.

 

IMAGE: Krithi gives a stunning bridesmaid look as she glows in a tissue sari with a bralette blouse and fresh roses in her hair.

 

IMAGE: She turns the volume all the way up in a satin floral coord with a strapless corset and mermaid skirt, completing the look with stacked bracelets.

 

IMAGE: Krithi dons the dreamiest blend of desi and modern featuring a black slit skirt, tiny blouse and embellished floral blazer.

 

IMAGE: She goes full fashion-girl mode in a black tube top, printed drape skirt and thigh-high leather boots.

 

IMAGE: A soft wing. Fluttery mascara. Nude lips. Blow-dried waves that give her that ‘I woke up looking cute’ vibe. Krithi’s clean girl makeup is textbook perfection. 

