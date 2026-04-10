Ravishing Raiza Wilson!

There’s no doing basic when it comes to Raiza Wilson. As she turns 45, her style continues to stand out for all the right reasons.

Known for her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil and films like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, she has carved a space that’s edgy and unpredictable. Think goth undertones, experimental silhouettes and a confidence that makes every look feel intentional.

Safe to say she doesn’t follow trends; she rewrites them.

IMAGE: A faux leather pista green coord set featuring a crop top and skirt gets a bold spin with French braids, oversized hoops and dark lips. All photographs: Kind courtesy Raiza Wilson/Instagram

corset top and pencil skirt paired with silver bangles keep it sleek. IMAGE: Raiza leans into her signature aesthetic with a lustrous black coord set. The straplessand pencil skirt paired with silver bangles keep it sleek.

IMAGE: An oversized red sweater dress turns statement with sheer black stockings and red Mary Janes. Cosy meets striking in the best way.

IMAGE: A black sheer shirt with sequinned lines layered over a bralette brings in that perfect mix of sultry and high fashion.

IMAGE: Raiza shows how to make power dressing hot in a white unbuttoned shirt, black trousers and a lacy bikini top, finished with a blazer.

IMAGE: A black sari paired with a spaghetti blouse, gold statement earrings and a black bindi brings together her love for drama and tradition.