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Ravishing Raiza Wilson!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 10, 2026 11:45 IST

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There’s no doing basic when it comes to Raiza Wilson. As she turns 45, her style continues to stand out for all the right reasons.

Known for her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil and films like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, she has carved a space that’s edgy and unpredictable. Think goth undertones, experimental silhouettes and a confidence that makes every look feel intentional.

Safe to say she doesn’t follow trends; she rewrites them. 

Raiza Wilson

IMAGE: A faux leather pista green coord set featuring a crop top and skirt gets a bold spin with French braids, oversized hoops and dark lips. All photographs: Kind courtesy Raiza Wilson/Instagram

 

Raiza Wilson

IMAGE: Raiza leans into her signature aesthetic with a lustrous black coord set. The strapless corset top and pencil skirt paired with silver bangles keep it sleek.

 

Raiza Wilson

IMAGE: An oversized red sweater dress turns statement with sheer black stockings and red Mary Janes. Cosy meets striking in the best way.

 

Raiza Wilson

IMAGE: A black sheer shirt with sequinned lines layered over a bralette brings in that perfect mix of sultry and high fashion.

 

Raiza Wilson

IMAGE: Raiza shows how to make power dressing hot in a white unbuttoned shirt, black trousers and a lacy bikini top, finished with a blazer.

 

Raiza Wilson

IMAGE: A black sari paired with a spaghetti blouse, gold statement earrings and a black bindi brings together her love for drama and tradition.

 

Raiza Wilson

IMAGE: Raiza breaks the rules in a strapless denim dress styled with white stone earrings. Who said denim and beach don’t go together?

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