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How Meenakshi Govindharajan Steals The Fashion Spotlight

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 13:47 IST

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There’s a refreshing ease to Meenakshi Govindharajan’s style. As a Gen Z fashion girl, she moves seamlessly between modish, experimental fits and rooted traditional looks, carrying both with equal grace.

Whether it’s a sari or a statement western outfit, the Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai actress keeps things current, polished and totally eye-catching!

Meenakshi Govindharajan

IMAGE: A satin brown cap-sleeve top paired with glittery gold palazzo pants strikes the perfect balance between understated and festive. All photographs: Kind courtesy Meenakshi Govindharajan/Instagram

 

Meenakshi Govindharajan

IMAGE: Meenakshi stuns in a brown and orange silk sari with intricate weaves, styled with traditional jewellery, a bindi and soft waves.

 

Meenakshi Govindharajan

IMAGE: A red floral lehenga with a strapless corset blouse, finished with a statement necklace and earrings, makes her look straight out of a dream.

 

Meenakshi Govindharajan

IMAGE: A lacy black top paired with olive green pants gets an elevated touch with layered stone neckpieces.

 

Meenakshi Govindharajan

IMAGE: In a full-sleeve white dress with an open back and no accessories, Meenakshi proves simplicity can still turn heads.

 

Meenakshi Govindharajan

IMAGE: A knotted, neutral-toned shirt worn with a printed desi skirt and styled with oxidised jewellery and a half bun is fusion dressing done right.

 

Meenakshi Govindharajan

IMAGE: Meenakshi gives a plain black bodycon a retro spin with a white fur stole, black headband and delicate earrings.
 

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