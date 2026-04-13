How Meenakshi Govindharajan Steals The Fashion Spotlight

There’s a refreshing ease to Meenakshi Govindharajan’s style. As a Gen Z fashion girl, she moves seamlessly between modish, experimental fits and rooted traditional looks, carrying both with equal grace.
Whether it’s a sari or a statement western outfit, the Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai actress keeps things current, polished and totally eye-catching!
IMAGE: A satin brown cap-sleeve top paired with glittery gold palazzo pants strikes the perfect balance between understated and festive. All photographs: Kind courtesy Meenakshi Govindharajan/Instagram
IMAGE: Meenakshi stuns in a brown and orange silk sari with intricate weaves, styled with traditional jewellery, a bindi and soft waves.
IMAGE: A red floral lehenga
with a strapless corset blouse
, finished with a statement necklace and earrings, makes her look straight out of a dream.
IMAGE: A lacy black top paired with olive green pants gets an elevated touch with layered stone neckpieces.
IMAGE: In a full-sleeve white dress with an open back and no accessories, Meenakshi proves simplicity can still turn heads.
IMAGE: A knotted, neutral-toned shirt worn with a printed desi skirt and styled with oxidised jewellery and a half bun is fusion dressing
done right.
IMAGE: Meenakshi gives a plain black bodycon a retro spin with a white fur stole, black headband and delicate earrings.