How Meenakshi Govindharajan Steals The Fashion Spotlight

There’s a refreshing ease to Meenakshi Govindharajan’s style. As a Gen Z fashion girl, she moves seamlessly between modish, experimental fits and rooted traditional looks, carrying both with equal grace.

Whether it’s a sari or a statement western outfit, the Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai actress keeps things current, polished and totally eye-catching!

IMAGE: A satin brown cap-sleeve top paired with glittery gold palazzo pants strikes the perfect balance between understated and festive. All photographs: Kind courtesy Meenakshi Govindharajan/Instagram

IMAGE: Meenakshi stuns in a brown and orange silk sari with intricate weaves, styled with traditional jewellery, a bindi and soft waves.

corset blouse, finished with a statement necklace and earrings, makes her look straight out of a dream. IMAGE: A red floral lehenga with a strapless, finished with a statement necklace and earrings, makes her look straight out of a dream.

IMAGE: A lacy black top paired with olive green pants gets an elevated touch with layered stone neckpieces.

IMAGE: In a full-sleeve white dress with an open back and no accessories, Meenakshi proves simplicity can still turn heads.

fusion dressing done right. IMAGE: A knotted, neutral-toned shirt worn with a printed desi skirt and styled with oxidised jewellery and a half bun isdone right.

IMAGE: Meenakshi gives a plain black bodycon a retro spin with a white fur stole, black headband and delicate earrings.