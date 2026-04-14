Kushee Ravi Has Fun With Fashion

If pretty had a personality, it would probably look a lot like Kushee Ravi.

Feminine, a little traditional, and just the right amount of quirky, her style feels like a mix of everything we love.

One moment the Manithan Deivamagalam actress is serving soft desi elegance, the next she’s experimenting with unexpected pairings. And somehow, it all just works.

IMAGE: An emerald green dress paired with a side hair clip and diamond earrings makes for a look that’s elegant and sweet. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kushee Ravi/Instagram

anarkali is sheer from the midriff down. Kushee adds eye-catching jhumkas to complete the look. IMAGE: That purpleis sheer from the midriff down. Kushee adds eye-catching jhumkas to complete the look.

IMAGE: She shows exactly how to make traditional drapes feel stylish and current in a printed and striped sari worn with a floral halter blouse.

IMAGE: Kushee’s sage green palazzo set with a short kurta and off-shoulder cap sleeves feels light and feminine.

ear cuffs, statement rings and thoughtful detailing. IMAGE: A white cropped vest and matching skirt comes alive with gold, statement rings and thoughtful detailing.

IMAGE: Kushee’s desi style blue vest blouse paired with a bright pink tulle skirt is a lesson on how to do mixing and matching the right way.