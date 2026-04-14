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Kushee Ravi Has Fun With Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 11:23 IST

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If pretty had a personality, it would probably look a lot like Kushee Ravi

Feminine, a little traditional, and just the right amount of quirky, her style feels like a mix of everything we love.

One moment the Manithan Deivamagalam actress is serving soft desi elegance, the next she’s experimenting with unexpected pairings. And somehow, it all just works. 

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: An emerald green dress paired with a side hair clip and diamond earrings makes for a look that’s elegant and sweet. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kushee Ravi/Instagram

 

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: That purple anarkali is sheer from the midriff down. Kushee adds eye-catching jhumkas to complete the look.

 

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: She shows exactly how to make traditional drapes feel stylish and current in a printed and striped sari worn with a floral halter blouse.

 

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: Kushee’s sage green palazzo set with a short kurta and off-shoulder cap sleeves feels light and feminine.

 

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: A white cropped vest and matching skirt comes alive with gold ear cuffs, statement rings and thoughtful detailing.

 

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: Kushee’s desi style blue vest blouse paired with a bright pink tulle skirt is a lesson on how to do mixing and matching the right way.

 

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: A pink brocade dress that looks like a lovechild of a sari and a party dress, styled with an emerald necklace, is unique and so pretty!

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