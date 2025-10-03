HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Sanya Malhotra Is Always A Little Hatke

Why Sanya Malhotra Is Always A Little Hatke

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 03, 2025 10:58 IST

Sanya Malhotra's fashion choices have always been fab but what really makes them unforgettable is the way she accessorises them. Earrings, cuffs, chokers -- in her world, these aren’t just extras, they’re the main character.

Sanya -- who's currently burning up the screen with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari -- knows how to take a great outfit and give it that perfect finishing touch of drama. 

IMAGE: Sanya goes glam in a fiery red ghaghra, with chandbaalis, a choker and a kada adding full-on festive drama. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A simple brown halterneck dress gets its edge from Sanya’s boxy zebra-stripe earrings -- proof that accessories can flip the whole vibe.

 

IMAGE: She turns a chic green tube dress into a statement moment with a matching stole, black danglers and bold spiral ear cuffs.

 

IMAGE: If cottagecore met desi, it’d look like Sanya in this blue and gold dress, layered with a traditional necklace and double studs on both ears.

 

IMAGE: She amps up a lustrous bronze Indo-western co-ord with a bold pendant neckpiece, floral studs, purple bangles and a statement ring -- maximalism done right.

 

IMAGE: She keeps it sleek in an off-white silk halter dress, elevated with shoulder-grazing earrings, a cocktail ring and an arm cuff that seals the deal.

 

IMAGE: Only Sanya could pull off stacking traditional green bangles with a sharp blazer, finishing with half-moon earrings, a choker and a ring chain for that unexpected twist.

