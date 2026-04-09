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Home  » Get Ahead » Sai Kamakshi Makes It Hard To Look Away!

Sai Kamakshi Makes It Hard To Look Away!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 08:45 IST

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There’s a quiet intensity to Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla that grabs your attention.

When it comes to her off-screen style, the Dacoit actress has that rare ability to dial up the heat in almost anything, whether it’s a soft white sari or a cosy cardigan. She plays with contrasts, blending simplicity with striking details and always landing somewhere alluring. 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: A knitted red cardigan paired with light-washed blue denims and glossy black heels turn into a full moment with Sai Kamakshi. Relaxed yet flattering! All photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla/Instagram

 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: She makes this white sari look stunning, styling it with dainty green emerald earrings and a sleek bun. Simple, graceful, undeniably gorgeous.

 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: With a denim jacket, Kamakshi adds the quirkiest pink thread earrings. The long lashes and glossy lips add an extra dose of glam.

 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: In a brown full-sleeve top layered with a knitted vest, cinched with a chocolate brown belt and paired with beige bottoms, she shows how to rock neutral tones.

 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: A satin black shirt meets a long polka dot skirt, pulled together with a belt. It feels timeless but there’s a subtle edge that keeps it interesting.

 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: Kamakshi looks like a hot detective in this grey high-neck top, black blazer and pinstriped pants. The same emerald earrings make a reappearance, tying it all together.

 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: She makes beachwear look ultra glam in a mauve rhinestone-studded top and metallic silver wrap skirt, finished with a sleek arm accessory.

REDIFF STYLE

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