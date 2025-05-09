Sanya, Alia Go Desi But Give It A Surprise Twist

India is stepping into a vibrant new era, proudly showcasing its fashion roots.

It is crafting an original aesthetic that marries past glory with modern innovation.

The handloom trend is more popular than ever, bringing together designers, stylists and celebs to reinvent traditional styles that match the current cultural pulse.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt glows in a blush-toned refurbished vintage Banarasi silk gown by Amit Aggarwal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Chikankari embroidery does not need to be limited to salwar kameezes or saris, proves Anusha Dandekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Miss TGPC finalist Jigyasa Sharma shows off Manish Gharat's contemporary take on the Paithani, known for its handwoven designs and luxurious silk material. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Gharat/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar wears a modern Ikat outfit, pairing it with chic boots and a statement choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra shines in Urvashi Kaur's Chanderi silk coords, adding a playful touch with quirky jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram IMAGE: Sharvari gleams in a cosmos-inspired Ajrakh lehenga, matched brilliantly with edgy jewellery.

IMAGE: Guneet Monga Kapoor glams it up on the Academy Awards red carpet in Manish Malhotra's delectable chocolate-brown mocha mousse handloom tissue attire that takes inspiration from the sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvhi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Jahnvi Kapoor literally stole the spotlight as the showstopper for Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week . She dazzled in a daring bandhini print gown that fit her like a glove.

