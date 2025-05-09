HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sanya, Alia Go Desi But Give It A Surprise Twist

Sanya, Alia Go Desi But Give It A Surprise Twist

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 10:54 IST

x

India is stepping into a vibrant new era, proudly showcasing its fashion roots.

It is crafting an original aesthetic that marries past glory with modern innovation.

The handloom trend is more popular than ever, bringing together designers, stylists and celebs to reinvent traditional styles that match the current cultural pulse.

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt glows in a blush-toned refurbished vintage Banarasi silk gown by Amit Aggarwal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Anusha Dandekar

IMAGE: Chikankari embroidery does not need to be limited to salwar kameezes or saris, proves Anusha Dandekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

 

Jigyasa Sharma

IMAGE: Miss TGPC finalist Jigyasa Sharma shows off Manish Gharat's contemporary take on the Paithani, known for its handwoven designs and luxurious silk material. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Gharat/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar wears a modern Ikat outfit, pairing it with chic boots and a statement choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra shines in Urvashi Kaur's Chanderi silk coords, adding a playful touch with quirky jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Sharvari gleams in a cosmos-inspired Ajrakh lehenga, matched brilliantly with edgy jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Guneet Monga Kapoor

IMAGE: Guneet Monga Kapoor glams it up on the Academy Awards red carpet in Manish Malhotra's delectable chocolate-brown mocha mousse handloom tissue attire that takes inspiration from the sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

Janvhi Kapoor

IMAGE: Jahnvi Kapoor literally stole the spotlight as the showstopper for Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week. She dazzled in a daring bandhini print gown that fit her like a glove. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvhi Kapoor/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka, Kriti, Lilly Have Nailed This Trend...
Priyanka, Kriti, Lilly Have Nailed This Trend...
Bright, Bold, Beautiful Bhagyashri
Bright, Bold, Beautiful Bhagyashri
Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....
Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

New Smart TVs With Vision AI From Samsung For 2025

VIDEOS

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!0:59

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!

2 Pakistani drones shot down by Indian Air Defence Units in J-K's Naushera3:10

2 Pakistani drones shot down by Indian Air Defence Units...

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak amid drone attacks0:14

Watch: Army releases video of its strong response to Pak...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD