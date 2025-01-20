Priyanka, Kriti, Lilly Have Nailed This Trend...

Long nails have historically signified elite status, particularly in ancient China, where emperors grew them to showcase their exemption from manual labour.

While talons have always been popular, celebrities like Cardi B and Kylie Jenner have popularised jewellery like nail rings, nail harnesses and nail guards.

Take cues from our desi stars who are taking the talon trend to a whole new level!

IMAGE: Lilly Singh is serving graphic nail realness. And that ultra-mod pinkie nail ring? Wow! Photograph: Kind courtesy Lilly Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Shveta Salve loves her nail armour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shveta Salve/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gives her red nails the Midas touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar balances out her soft pink look with edgy long talons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Want to skip the polish? Take a tip from Bhumi Pednekar and let those golden nail rings do the talking! Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Alizeh Agnihotri is all about maximalist glam, rocking gold rings on gold nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alizeh Agnihotri/Instagram

IMAGE: When it comes to classic combos, Kriti Sanon shows that black and gold Baroque magic never goes out of style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Snigddha's showstopper bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Snigddha/Instagram

