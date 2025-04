Bhagyashri Borse blends grace with bold experimentation.

As anticipation builds for her performance in Vijay Deverakonda's in Kingdom, her fashion journey is making a strong statement on social media -- fearless, refined and refreshingly real.

IMAGE: Bhagyashri is radiant in this glistening metallic lehenga. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagyashri Borse/Instagram

IMAGE: She turns on the heat in this bold knitted top that pairs minimalism with mystery.

IMAGE: In a classic white crop top and high-waisted denim pants, Bhagyashri channels old-school romance.

IMAGE: Sleek and stunning in a white satin number...

IMAGE: She looks gorgeous in spicy orange.

IMAGE: This vibrant earthy attire is both playful and powerful.

IMAGE: That iridescent sari with its mermaid-like sheen is a total red-carpet slayer.

IMAGE: Be it extravagant outfits or simple maxi dress like this one, Bhagyashri hits the right fashion note each time.

