Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy

Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 11, 2025 12:40 IST

What's your mood today? Are you sweet, salty or spicy?

Let your outfit do the talking.

Fashion, after all, is a form of self-expression and what better way to add a bit of desi tadka than by introducing a little mirchi into the mix?

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: How about sporting a fire-engine red top like Sanya Malhotra? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Kimaya Singh

IMAGE: Mirch-meets-masala in Kimaya Singh's sequinned dress with cayenne pepper motifs and a Lays-inspired handbag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kimaya Singh/Instagram

 

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Take some styling cues from Kusha Kapila's piquant mirchi tank top with matching earrings and a devilish manicure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa's earthy brown suit -- inspired from Pantone's 2025 colour of the year, Mocha Mousse -- is the perfect base for that green chilli necklace and earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh sets the temperature soaring in her red hot bodycon dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon looks like a theeki mirchi in her tailored red jumpsuit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin's red dress paired with a green bag is what you need for a spiced up look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar has paired her fiery red dress with a stunning red pout. Can you handle all this hotness?  Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

SHRISTI SAHOO
