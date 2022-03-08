News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Muffin Dessert

Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Muffin Dessert

By Chef RANVEER BRAR
March 08, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Celebrate the day with Chef Ranveer Brar's fuss-free Easy Muffin Dessert!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Easy Muffin Dessert

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 6 vanilla muffins
  • 50-70 ml strawberry syrup
  • 50 gm butter + extra to butter baking dish
  • 25 gm oats, slightly toasted
  • 15 gm chopped dried cranberries
  • 250 ml vanilla custard, click here (external link) to make from scratch
  • Vanilla ice cream, to serve
  • Mint leaves, for garnish

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  • Butter an oven-proof dish.
    Break the muffins into small pieces and place in the dish.
  • Mix the strawberry syrup with the ready custard, and pour it into the baking dish.
    Sprinkle the toasted oats and dollops of the butter over the muffin pieces.
    Add the cranberries.
    Bake for 10 minutes or till brown.
    Serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with mint leaves.

Note: Instead of buying the muffins, consider making them yourself.

Bethica Das's Eggless Apple Muffins is a vegan option, using whole wheat flour, jaggery and no eggs. The milk in this recipe can be substituted with almond milk. The apple will add an additional fruit flavour to the dessert.

To make the Easy Muffin Dessert vegan, replace the butter in the recipe with cashew butter (external link), make the vanilla custard with a ready custard powder and almond milk and use Bethica Das's Eggless Apple Muffins (as per the tip above).

For a gluten-free dessert, use Bethica Das's muffin recipe but substitute the whole wheat flour with oat flour.

To reduce the sweetness and calories in the recipe, use Bethica Das's muffin recipe, opt for sliced fresh strawberries instead of strawberry syrup, choose to make the custard sugarfree but sweetened with stevia powder and skip the ice cream.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef Indiajudge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef RANVEER BRAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Taruna's Tiramisu Truffles
Recipe: Taruna's Tiramisu Truffles
Recipe: Caramelised Onion Pizza
Recipe: Caramelised Onion Pizza
Recipe: Sugarfree Pancakes
Recipe: Sugarfree Pancakes
This Pakistani evacuated 2,500 Indians
This Pakistani evacuated 2,500 Indians
We have effected transformational changes, says NSE
We have effected transformational changes, says NSE
'Compulsions with Russia behind India's Ukraine stand'
'Compulsions with Russia behind India's Ukraine stand'
10 Health Issues Women Must Not Ignore
10 Health Issues Women Must Not Ignore

More like this

Ranveer Brar's Spicy Mushroom Fry

Ranveer Brar's Spicy Mushroom Fry

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances