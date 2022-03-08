Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Muffin Dessert

Celebrate the day with Chef Ranveer Brar's fuss-free Easy Muffin Dessert!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Easy Muffin Dessert

Serves: 2

Ingredients

6 vanilla muffins

50-70 ml strawberry syrup

50 gm butter + extra to butter baking dish

25 gm oats, slightly toasted

15 gm chopped dried cranberries

250 ml vanilla custard, click here (external link) to make from scratch

Vanilla ice cream, to serve

Mint leaves, for garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Butter an oven-proof dish.

Break the muffins into small pieces and place in the dish.

Break the muffins into small pieces and place in the dish. Mix the strawberry syrup with the ready custard, and pour it into the baking dish.

Sprinkle the toasted oats and dollops of the butter over the muffin pieces.

Add the cranberries.

Bake for 10 minutes or till brown.

Serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with mint leaves.

Note: Instead of buying the muffins, consider making them yourself.

Bethica Das's Eggless Apple Muffins is a vegan option, using whole wheat flour, jaggery and no eggs. The milk in this recipe can be substituted with almond milk. The apple will add an additional fruit flavour to the dessert.

To make the Easy Muffin Dessert vegan, replace the butter in the recipe with cashew butter (external link), make the vanilla custard with a ready custard powder and almond milk and use Bethica Das's Eggless Apple Muffins (as per the tip above).

For a gluten-free dessert, use Bethica Das's muffin recipe but substitute the whole wheat flour with oat flour.

To reduce the sweetness and calories in the recipe, use Bethica Das's muffin recipe, opt for sliced fresh strawberries instead of strawberry syrup, choose to make the custard sugarfree but sweetened with stevia powder and skip the ice cream.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef Indiajudge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.