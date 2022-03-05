Recipe: Taruna's Tiramisu Truffles

Taruna Deepak's Tiramisu Truffles will add a special, romantic, touch to your Women's Day celebrations.

Tiramisu Truffles

Servings: 15

Ingredients

16 ladyfinger biscuits, preferably Savoiardi, available online

2 tbsp espresso coffee powder

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp Kahlua liqueur (please see the note below)

200 gm mascarpone

¼ -1/3 cup sweetened cocoa powder + extra for rolling

Method

Place the biscuits inside a ziplock bag and bash them with a rolling pin.

Then using the rolling pin, crush them to powder.

Keep the biscuit crumbs coarse or fine, as desired.

Keep aside.

Sieve and cool.

Add the Kahlua to the coffee mixture and set aside.

When it begins to turn soft, fold in the coffee mixture followed by the crumbed biscuits.

Fold everything together and cover the bowl with the cling wrap and refrigerate the contents for an hour.

Make 15 equal-sized balls from the mixture and roll each ball in the cocoa powder.

Place the truffles in the fridge until you are ready to serve.

Note: If you are unable to get mascarpone use an equal quantity of sour cream with a dot of milk to have a similar consistency.

Substitute 1 tbsp Kahlua liqueur with ½ tbsp coffee powder, 1 tsp chocolate syrup, 1 tsp sugar and 1 tsp rum.

If you prefer alcohol-free truffles use the same substitution above and use 1 tsp water instead of rum.

To reduce the sugar in the truffles, use stevia powder instead of sugar and opt for 175 gm Marie biscuits instead of ladyfingers.

For an eggless sweet treat replace the ladyfinger biscuits with 175 gm Marie biscuits.

For gluten-free truffles or for saltfree truffles replace the ladyfingers with amaretto almond cookies like Vicenzi Amaretto, available online.

For vegan truffles substitute ladyfingers with Marie biscuits and mascarpone with homemade vegan mascarpone using this [external link] recipe.

Taruna Deepak lives in Mumbai and is the creator of the food blog Easyfoodsmith.