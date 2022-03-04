Want to cook a pizza from start to finish to impress your better half on Women's Day?

Try Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Caramelised Onion Pizza. It's gluten-free and incredibly simple.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Caramelised Onion Pizza

Servings: 1

Ingredients

For the pizza dough

85 gm or ¾ cup besan or chickpea flour

90 gm or about ½ cup water

Pinch salt

For the topping

30 gm shredded mozzarella

15 gm eggplant, sliced

30 gm mushrooms, sliced

30 gm cherry tomatoes, halved

30 gm onion, chopped

30 gm walnuts, chopped

Spices and seasoning, to taste (like chilly flakes, oregano very sparingly, thyme very sparingly, rosemary very sparingly, Tabasco)

Baking paper

Extra virgin olive oil, for greasing baking paper and to drizzle

Basil leaves, for garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

In a large bowl, mix the chickpea flour, water, salt together.

Grease a sheet of baking paper with olive oil and place on an upturned baking tray.

With a spoon, spread the chickpea batter evenly on the baking sheet.

Bake in the oven for 5 minutes, monitoring the heat constantly.

Take off heat and set aside.

Spread on the flipped base, the eggplant, followed by the caramelised onions, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, chopped walnuts.

Scatter the cheese over the vegetables, drizzle olive oil and season.

Bake until the edges are toasted nicely.

Garnish with basil leaves and serve hot.

Note: Substitute the mozzarella with vegan or cashew cheese, available online, if vegan.

Opt to add slices of salami along with the vegetables for additional taste if a touch of meat is required.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.