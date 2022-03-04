News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sabyasachi Gorai's Caramelised Onion Pizza

Sabyasachi Gorai's Caramelised Onion Pizza

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
March 04, 2022 13:06 IST
Want to cook a pizza from start to finish to impress your better half on Women's Day?

Try Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Caramelised Onion Pizza. It's gluten-free and incredibly simple.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Caramelised Onion Pizza

Servings: 1

Ingredients

For the pizza dough

  • 85 gm or ¾ cup besan or chickpea flour
  • 90 gm or about ½ cup water
  • Pinch salt

For the topping

  • 30 gm shredded mozzarella
  • 15 gm eggplant, sliced
  • 30 gm mushrooms, sliced
  • 30 gm cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 30 gm onion, chopped
  • 30 gm walnuts, chopped
  • Spices and seasoning, to taste (like chilly flakes, oregano very sparingly, thyme very sparingly, rosemary very sparingly, Tabasco)
  • Baking paper
  • Extra virgin olive oil, for greasing baking paper and to drizzle
  • Basil leaves, for garnish

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  • In a large bowl, mix the chickpea flour, water, salt together.
  • Grease a sheet of baking paper with olive oil and place on an upturned baking tray.
    With a spoon, spread the chickpea batter evenly on the baking sheet.
    Bake in the oven for 5 minutes, monitoring the heat constantly.
  • In a heavy-bottomed frying pan, saute the onions over low heat until caramelised.
    Take off heat and set aside.
  • Take the pizza base out from the oven and turn over.
    Spread on the flipped base, the eggplant, followed by the caramelised onions, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, chopped walnuts.
    Scatter the cheese over the vegetables, drizzle olive oil and season.
    Bake until the edges are toasted nicely.
    Garnish with basil leaves and serve hot.

Note: Substitute the mozzarella with vegan or cashew cheese, available online, if vegan.

Opt to add slices of salami along with the vegetables for additional taste if a touch of meat is required.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
More like this

How to make Nachos Pizza at home

How to make Nachos Pizza at home

Recipe: Sugarfree Pancakes

Recipe: Sugarfree Pancakes

