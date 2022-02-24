News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

By Chef RANVEER BRAR
February 24, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chef Ranveer Brar salty-sweet Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes are a treat!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 110 gm maida or all-purpose flour
  • ¼ tsp baking powder
  • 110 gm butter
  • 70 gm sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1½ tbsp peanut butter, smooth variety
  • 3 tbsp chocolate syrup
  • Caramelised peanuts, to garnish, optional

For the icing

  • 50 gm butter
  • 100 gm icing sugar
  • ½ tbsp peanut butter
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp caramel-flavoured syrup

Method

For the cupcakes

  • Preheat the oven to 160°C for 10 minutes.
  • In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder.
    Keep aside.
  • In another bowl, cream the butter and the sugar.
    Add the eggs, vanilla essence.
    Mix well
    Add the flour mixture and blend to form a batter.
    Keep aside.

For the centre filling

  • Mix the peanut butter and the chocolate syrup and put it in a piping bag.
  • Pour the flour-egg-butter-sugar batter into a lined muffin or cupcake tray.
    In the centre of each cup of batter in the tray, pipe a little filling.
    Bake it at 160°C for 25-30 minutes.
    Insert a toothpick into the cupcake to check if done.
    If it comes out clean, the cupcakes are ready.
    Cool.

For the icing

  • In a bowl, mix all the icing ingredients together till smooth.
    Fill in a piping bag with a star nozzle.
    Pipe onto the cooled cupcakes.
    Add the caramelised peanuts on top for some crunch.

Note: To make eggless cupcakes replace the two eggs with 2 tbsp chia seeds + 6 tbsp water.

To make them vegan, also replace the butter in the icing and the cupcake batter with cashew butter, available online or make your ownm[external link] but add a pinch more salt if it contains no salt.

To make them gluten free, replace the all-purpose flour with oats flour or almond flour.

Weightwatchers can avoid the icing and the centre filling and for low-salt cupcakes, skip/reduce the salt, use unsalted butter and replace the peanut butter with unsalted cashew butter or unsalted peanut butter.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef RANVEER BRAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Simple Walnut Brownies
Recipe: Simple Walnut Brownies
Recipe: Maple Cookies, Walnut Tea Loaf
Recipe: Maple Cookies, Walnut Tea Loaf
Recipel: Caramelised Pear Croissant Sandwich
Recipel: Caramelised Pear Croissant Sandwich
Tech start-ups struggle to move out of the red
Tech start-ups struggle to move out of the red
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin

More like this

Recipe: Easy Strawberry Trifle

Recipe: Easy Strawberry Trifle

Recipe: Zuccotto & Choc Cookies

Recipe: Zuccotto & Choc Cookies

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances