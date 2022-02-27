Recipe: Cinnamon and Honey Sugarfree Pancakes

Mansi Vyas's Cinnamon and Honey Pancakes will take your mornings up several notches.
Cinnamon and Honey Pancakes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup maida or all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch cinnamon powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1 cup milk
- 2 tbsp honey
- ¼ tsp salt
- Oil or butter for frying
To top
- Butter
- Honey
- Berries or any fruit of your choice
Method
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt.
- Whisk together the lightly beaten egg, milk, honey and then slowly pour the liquid into the dry mixture.
- Heat a lightly greased frying pan over medium heat.
Or use a griddle or skillet.
Using a measuring cup, pour ¼ of the batter into the pan and tilt the pan from side to side to get a thin, even layer.
Cook for a few minutes or until the bubbles on top start to pop.
Turn and cook for 1 more minute.
Take off heat, flip onto a plate and repeat for the remaining batter.
Serve topped with butter, honey and berries.
Note: Weightwatchers can skip the butter, opt for oil while cooking and and stay with just the berries as a topping.
Use oil instead of butter and skip the salt, baking powder, baking soda for salt-free, sodium-free pancakes; they will turn out a tad less fluffy but taste just as good.
For eggless pancakes, replace the egg with 1 tbsp water and 1 tbsp oil and to make them vegan, replace the butter with oil and the milk with almond milk or coconut milk.
For a more Indian touch, add a pinch of cardamom powder or/and a few strands saffron in the batter and serve with coconut milk or with mango murabba or amla murabba.
Mansi Vyas is the co-founder and director of Azafran Innovacion Limited.