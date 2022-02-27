Recipe: Cinnamon and Honey Sugarfree Pancakes

Mansi Vyas's Cinnamon and Honey Pancakes will take your mornings up several notches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mansi Vyas

Cinnamon and Honey Pancakes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup maida or all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch cinnamon powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 cup milk

2 tbsp honey

¼ tsp salt

Oil or butter for frying

To top

Butter

Honey

Berries or any fruit of your choice

Method

In a large bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt.

Whisk together the lightly beaten egg, milk, honey and then slowly pour the liquid into the dry mixture.

Heat a lightly greased frying pan over medium heat.

Or use a griddle or skillet.

Using a measuring cup, pour ¼ of the batter into the pan and tilt the pan from side to side to get a thin, even layer.

Cook for a few minutes or until the bubbles on top start to pop.

Turn and cook for 1 more minute.

Take off heat, flip onto a plate and repeat for the remaining batter.

Serve topped with butter, honey and berries.

Note: Weightwatchers can skip the butter, opt for oil while cooking and and stay with just the berries as a topping.

Use oil instead of butter and skip the salt, baking powder, baking soda for salt-free, sodium-free pancakes; they will turn out a tad less fluffy but taste just as good.

For eggless pancakes, replace the egg with 1 tbsp water and 1 tbsp oil and to make them vegan, replace the butter with oil and the milk with almond milk or coconut milk.

For a more Indian touch, add a pinch of cardamom powder or/and a few strands saffron in the batter and serve with coconut milk or with mango murabba or amla murabba.

Mansi Vyas is the co-founder and director of Azafran Innovacion Limited.