Recipe: Cinnamon and Honey Sugarfree Pancakes

Recipe: Cinnamon and Honey Sugarfree Pancakes

By MANSI VYAS
February 27, 2022 14:25 IST
Mansi Vyas's Cinnamon and Honey Pancakes will take your mornings up several notches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mansi Vyas

Cinnamon and Honey Pancakes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup maida or all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • Pinch cinnamon powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Oil or butter for frying

To top

  • Butter
  • Honey
  • Berries or any fruit of your choice

Method

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt.
  • Whisk together the lightly beaten egg, milk, honey and then slowly pour the liquid into the dry mixture.
  • Heat a lightly greased frying pan over medium heat.
    Or use a griddle or skillet.
    Using a measuring cup, pour ¼ of the batter into the pan and tilt the pan from side to side to get a thin, even layer.
    Cook for a few minutes or until the bubbles on top start to pop.
    Turn and cook for 1 more minute.
    Take off heat, flip onto a plate and repeat for the remaining batter.
    Serve topped with butter, honey and berries.

Note: Weightwatchers can skip the butter, opt for oil while cooking and and stay with just the berries as a topping.

Use oil instead of butter and skip the salt, baking powder, baking soda for salt-free, sodium-free pancakes; they will turn out a tad less fluffy but taste just as good.

For eggless pancakes, replace the egg with 1 tbsp water and 1 tbsp oil and to make them vegan, replace the butter with oil and the milk with almond milk or coconut milk.

For a more Indian touch, add a pinch of cardamom powder or/and a few strands saffron in the batter and serve with coconut milk or with mango murabba or amla murabba.

Mansi Vyas is the co-founder and director of Azafran Innovacion Limited.

MANSI VYAS
