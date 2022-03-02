Chef Ranveer Brar's Spicy Mushroom Fry makes for a speedy midweek meal.

It's no-fuss, quick to put together, and when served with steamed rice or plain boiled hakka noodles, it's a great dinner for two.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Spicy Mushroom Fry

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

3 tbsp chopped garlic

1 onion, chopped

10-12 button mushrooms

¾ tsp red or green chilli sauce

1 tsp cayenne pepper powder

2 tbsp vegetable stock (please see the note below)

2 tbsp or less caramel syrup

1 tbsp corn flour or corn starch, mixed till smooth with a little cold water

Salt to taste (vegetable broth and its substitutes have salt in them.

Chopped spring onion greens, for garnish

Method

Heat oil in a wok or heavy-bottomed kadhai.

Add the chopped garlic, onions and saute for a few minutes.

Add the mushrooms, salt, cayenne pepper powder, chilli sauce, caramel syrup, vegetable stock and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Thicken with the corn flour-water mixture and stir well until sauce coats the mushrooms.

Cook for a few more minutes, until the sauce reduces a little.

Add the chopped garlic, onions and saute for a few minutes. Add the mushrooms, salt, cayenne pepper powder, chilli sauce, caramel syrup, vegetable stock and cook for 1-2 minutes. Thicken with the corn flour-water mixture and stir well until sauce coats the mushrooms. Cook for a few more minutes, until the sauce reduces a little. Take off heat.

Garnish with the spring onion greens.

Serve with steamed rice or plain boiled hakka noodles.

Note: Liquid broth is available in some gourmet grocery stores. Or substitute the vegetable broth by adding a pinch of powder from a broken-up vegetable soup cube/vegetable broth/bouillon cube or a pinch of vegetable broth/bouillon powder with 2 tbsp hot water.

Meat lovers may substitute the vegetable broth with ready chicken broth or by adding a pinch of powder from a broken-up chicken soup cube/chicken broth/bouillon cube or a pinch of chicken broth/bouillon powder with 2 tbsp hot water.

For low salt intake, avoid broth or cubes. For a no-sugar recipe skip caramel syrup.

Weightwatchers or those avoiding carbs can opt to eat the mushroom fry with edmame pasta which is available online.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.