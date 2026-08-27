Recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Bark

Chocolate bark has become very trendy. Everyone is trying a version of the thin dried fruit or nut-embedded slabs, incuding top global chocolate houses like Laderach and Sprungli.
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai experiments with bark studded with hazelnuts. His choice of milk chocolate, the nuts, cranberries and biscuits makes for a harmonious combo and is -- in a word -- irresistible.
This Chocolate Hazelnut Bark proves that a handful of quality ingredients can create a truly memorable dessert.
Chocolate Hazelnut Bark
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
- 500 gm milk chocolate (the better the quality the better the outcome)
- 50 gm crushed florentine biscuits (available for purchase online)
- 100 gm hazelnuts, finely chopped
- 150 gm hazelnuts, roughly chopped
- 50 gm dried cranberries
- 70 gm dark chocolate
Method
- In a sauce pan, gently melt the milk chocolate over low heat until a silky consistency is achieved.
Fold in the crushed biscuits and the finely chopped hazelnuts.
- Layer the mixture onto a lined tray.
Evenly scatter the roughly chopped hazelnuts and the cranberries across the surface.
Drizzle dark chocolate in a decorative crisscross pattern.
- Chill in the refrigerator for roughly 20 to 25 minutes until firm.
Once set, break the bark into sort of rustic or irregular shards.