Recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Bark

Chocolate bark has become very trendy. Everyone is trying a version of the thin dried fruit or nut-embedded slabs, incuding top global chocolate houses like Laderach and Sprungli.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai experiments with bark studded with hazelnuts. His choice of milk chocolate, the nuts, cranberries and biscuits makes for a harmonious combo and is -- in a word -- irresistible.

This Chocolate Hazelnut Bark proves that a handful of quality ingredients can create a truly memorable dessert.

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Chocolate Hazelnut Bark

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

500 gm milk chocolate (the better the quality the better the outcome)

50 gm crushed florentine biscuits (available for purchase online)

100 gm hazelnuts, finely chopped

150 gm hazelnuts, roughly chopped

50 gm dried cranberries

70 gm dark chocolate

Method