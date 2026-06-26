Chaat Recipes: Dahi Bhalla, Banarasi Tamatar Ki Chaat

Chaats are among India's most adored street food.

The reason is simple: They represent the entire spectrum of much-loved Indian flavours and textures in a single bite -- spicy, tangy, chatpata, namkeen, meetha. That's what keeps people coming back for more.

Originating in north India, but now enjoyed across the country in countless regional forms, chaats are typicaly built around simple ingredients which are creatively elevated by the clever layering, presentation and bold seasoning. Common elements may be the puris or papdi, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, sev, chopped onions, fresh coriander and a range of chutneys made from either tamarind or mint and green chillies or red chillies.

Different parts of the country have signature styles.

Mumbai chaats are sharply flavoured and there is an abundant use of sev, farsan, peanuts, sprouts, with a generous squeeze of lime. The chutneys that feature are tamarind for sweetness, green chutney for heat, but they're usually lighter, not overpowering the dish.

Bhel Puri and Sev Puri, quintessentially Mumbai fare, are all about crunch and freshness. Everything is mixed quickly and served immediately, before it goes soggy, with emphasis on the contrast of textures.

Delhi doesn't hold back. The chaats there are heavier, richer, and even more layered. Think yoghurt (dahi), thick tamarind chutney and a full-on hit of chaat masala, roasted cumin, red chilly powder. Boiled chickpeas, potatoes, papdi may also be used. Soft bhallas (lentil dumplings), soaked in dahi and pomegranate, coriander, are popular.

Varanasi-style chaats feel older, prepared more instinctively. They are less about assembling, more about cooking and slow-building of taste. The ingredients have a distinct personality. Desi ghee or mustard oil shows up more often. There is a noticeable use of hing or asafoetida and the spices feel warmer, deeper.

Chutneys are utilised but are not always the star of the show. The flavour often comes from the cooking itself, not just toppings.

Tamatar Chaat, a cooked, mashed, spicy-tangy tomato mix finished with butter and spices, is hugely popular. As is Aloo Tikki, that's fried crisp but soaked in a spiced gravy.

Adrika Anand located a recipe for asli Banarasi Tamatar Ki Chaat from Rachna Parmar, a blogger, nutritionist, who showcases her recipes on @rachna.parmar.

From Kamalpreet, at @cookwithKamal, a home chef from Punjab, comes the preparation of Dahi Bhalla.

Dahi Bhalla

Recipe by Kamalpreet

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the bhallas:

1 cup split white urad dal or white gram

¼ cup mung dal

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

2-3 finely chopped green chillies

Oil for deep frying the bhallas

For the yoghurt mixture:

2-3 cups yoghurt

Black salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

Red chilly powder as required

For the garnish:

Tamarind chutney

Mint chutney

Fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Method

For the bhallas:

Wash the urad dal and mung dal thoroughly.

Soak both dals in enough water for 6-7 hours or overnight.

Soak both dals in enough water for 6-7 hours or overnight. The next day, drain all the water from the soaked dals.

Grind the dals in a mixer into a smooth batter using very little or no water.

Whisk the batter well using with a spoon or a hand blender until it becomes light and fluffy or ideally use the tradtional method and whip it with your hands.

This helps make soft bhallas.

Add the salt, cumin seeds, ginger, chopped green chillies, coriander leaves and mix everything well.

Grind the dals in a mixer into a smooth batter using very little or no water. Whisk the batter well using with a spoon or a hand blender until it becomes light and fluffy or ideally use the tradtional method and whip it with your hands. This helps make soft bhallas. Add the salt, cumin seeds, ginger, chopped green chillies, coriander leaves and mix everything well. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or a kadhai over medium-high heat.

Take small portions of the batter in your hand.

Make a small hole in the centre using the thumb (optional, for a traditional shape).

Carefully drop them into the hot oil.

Fry over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

Drain from the oil and immediately place the fried bhallas in a bowl of water.

Let them soak for a few minutes to become soft.

Gently press each bhalla to remove excess water.

Keep aside.

For the yoghurt mixture:

Whisk the yoghurt until smooth and creamy.

Add in the black salt, roasted cumin powder, red chilly powder and mix well.

Assembly:

Place the soaked bhallas in a serving dish.

Pour the prepared yoghurt over them.

Drizzle the tamarind chutney and the mint chutney on top.

Garnish with the fresh coriander leaves.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for green chutney use Lahu Kapudskar's Mint-Dhania Chutney. For other chutney recipes: 6 Chutneys That'll Make Your Mouth Water

Banarasi Tamatar Ki Chaat

Recipe by Rachna Parmar

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

5 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tbsp ghee

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 inch ginger finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

2 tsp Kashmiri chilly powder

½ tsp chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

½ tsp black salt

3 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated

Water

For the sugar syrup:

2 tbsp sugar

½ cup water

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilly powder

Garnish:

2 tbsp coriander leaves

1-2 tsp ghee

½ cup crushed namakpaare (nimki or namkeen or namak para), a crunchy snack available for purchase online or at a nearby mishtan bhandar or farsan shop

Method

To make the base for chaat, heat the ghee in a saucepan or a kadhai.

Add ½ tsp cumin seeds and allow them to sputter.

Add in chopped green chillies, ginger and saute for a minute.

Now add the 5 chopped tomatoes.

Next add the salt, black salt, Kashmiri chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, regular chilly powder.

Add some water, cover and cook till mushy.

Now add grated boiled potatoes.

Cook and add some more water if the base gets too thick and then take off heat.

Garnish with the coriander leaves and keep aside.

For the chashni or sugar syrup:

Heat the sugar and the water in a saucepan over medium heat.

Bring to boil and let the sugar dissolve.

Add the cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilly powder.

Add the cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilly powder. Take off heat and keep aside.

Assembly: