Vivo T5 5G Launched In India: Price, Specs And Key Features

Vivo is bringing another 5G smartphone to Indian buyers, with the T5 5G set to go on sale from September 9. It will be sold through Flipkart.

The Vivo T5 5G comes in Royal Bronze and Silver Green finishes.

Vivo T5 5G offers a 7,050 mAh battery, 144 Hz AMOLED display and 50 MP camera at Rs 34,999

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

Vivo T5 5G Price: Rs 34,999

The new handset starts at Rs 34,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, while the 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB versions are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

At the top of the range sits the 12 GB + 256 GB model, priced at Rs 49,999.

Buyers can also avail themselves of an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 using Axis Bank, SBI or HDFC Bank cards.

2. Display: 6.83-inch Screen

The phone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1,260 x 2,800-pixel resolution.

The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7500

Powering the Vivo T5 5G is the 4 nm MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and four others capable of reaching 2.6 GHz.

Camera: 50 MP Rear Sensor

This model gets a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera.

Up front, it features a 32 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

IP Rating: IP68 and IP69

The gadget carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for added protection against dust and water.

On the software front, it runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16.

Design: Weighs 199 gm

The Vivo T5 5G measures 16.442 x 7.525 x 0.799 cm and weighs 199 gm, giving the smartphone a slim profile while keeping its weight under the 200 gm mark.

Battery: 7,050 mAh

It packs a 7,050 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 44W fast charging.