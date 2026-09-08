SSC CHSL Vacancies Notification For 2,536 Govt Jobs

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The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL 2026 notification, announcing the recruitment process for approximately 2,536 Group C vacancies across various central government ministries and departments.

What is SSC CHSL 2026?

The SSC CHSL examination is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for various clerical and data entry positions in central government offices.

The recruitment drive includes approximately 2,536 tentative vacancies for posts such as:

Lower division clerk (LDC)

Junior secretariat assistant (JSA)

Data entry operator (DEO)

Data entry operator (Grade A)

The final number of vacancies and the post-wise breakup will be announced later by the Staff Selection Commission.

Who can apply for SSC CHSL 2026?

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026, popularly known as SSC CHSL 2026, offers opportunities for candidates who have completed Class 12 and are looking for central government jobs.

For details on age and eligibility criteria, candidates can refer to the official notification HERE (external link).

Important dates

The last date to submit your applications online is October 7.

The last date to submit the fee is October 8, 11 pm, IST.

The dates of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 and 2 exam is yet to be declared and will be notified later.

Contact details

Interested candidates can call 18003093063 (toll free) or click HERE on the official website to stay updated.

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