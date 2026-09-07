8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet

The liver is the second-largest organ in the human body and carries out hundreds of essential functions every day. It filters harmful substances from the bloodstream, processes medicines and converts the food you eat into nutrients your body can use, says Johns Hopkins Medicine.

It also helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels, produces vital proteins and bile for fat digestion and more, adds Johns Hopkins Medicine.

So how should you take care of it?

1. Coffee

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day may help protect the liver from damage linked to excessive alcohol and an unhealthy diet, states WebMD.

Some studies also suggest it could reduce the risk of liver cancer.

2. Oats

Adding oats to your meals may benefit your liver by increasing your daily fibre intake.

They also contain beta-glucans, plant-based nutrients that may support the body's natural defences, encourage a healthy digestive system and help keep inflammation under control, according to Medical News Today. Aim to eat steel-cut oats that have far more to add to your diet.

3. Lean Protein

Oily fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel and tuna provide omega-3 fats that help reduce inflammation and skinless chicken and eggs are excellent protein choices, suggests leading medical centre, Mayo Clinic.

According to Cleveland Clinic, lentils, tofu, edamame, peas and nuts offer nutritious plant-based alternatives.

4. Garlic

Medical News Today informs that regular garlic consumption can reduce fat build-up in the liver and improve markers linked to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

5. Cruciferous Vegetables

Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale and cauliflower are packed with fibre and beneficial plant compounds that may support liver function and overall health, as per Healthline.

6. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Whether eaten whole or enjoyed as extra virgin olive oil, olives provide vitamin E and powerful antioxidants that may help protect the liver and support its healthy function, states Cleveland Clinic.

7. Water

Choosing water over sugary fizzy drinks and sports drinks can help reduce excess sugar intake and supports better liver health, says WebMD.

8. Herbs And Spices

Oregano, rosemary and sage are rich in beneficial plant compounds that may support both liver and heart health, as per WebMD. Flavouring meals with herbs and spices like cinnamon, cumin and curry powder can also help you reduce your salt intake.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.