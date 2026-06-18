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Recipe: Chef Roopa's Jaggery Paniyaram

By CHEF ROOPA NABAR
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 12:39 IST

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These soft, golden-brown bites by Chef Roopa Nabar get their look and taste from jaggery, lentils and cardamom. Fenugreek and a dash of salt add an unsual flavour too.

A traditional Southern sweet, Jaggery Paniyarams are pan-fried in a little ghee and served warm.

Jaggery Paniyaram

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Jaggery Paniyaram

Servings: 15-20

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rice, soaked, drained
  • 2 tbsp toor dal, soaked, drained
  • ½ cup split white urad dal or white gram, soaked, drained
  • 1 tsp methi or fenugreek seeds, soaked, drained
  • ¼ cup water
  • ½ cup grated jaggery
  • 3 tbsp freshly grated coconut
  • 3 tbsp ghee
  • 1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • Butter for serving
  • A paniyaram pan

Method

  • In a mixer, grind together the rice, dals, fenugreek seeds with ¼ cup water to a fine paste.
    Transfer into a bowl.
    Keep aside.
  • Melt the jaggery in a non-stick pan over low heat.
    Add the molten jaggery to the rice-dal batter and mix.
    Add the salt, cardamom powder, baking powder, coconut and mix well.
  • Heat the paniyaram pan over medium heat, drizzle ghee into the moulds and pour in the batter.
    Cook over high heat till the underside of the paniyarams get caramelised.
    Flip and cook on the other side for 5 minutes, after reducing the heat and drizzling a little ghee over the paniyarams.
  • Serve hot with butter.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige.

 
CHEF ROOPA NABAR

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