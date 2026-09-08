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Why Janhvi Kapoor, Kalyani Priyadarshan Say, 'Watch Your Back'

By RISHIKA SHAH September 08, 2026 13:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Why should the front of your outfit get all the attention? Celebrities are turning around the traditional jewellery rulebook and proving that the back can be just as glamorous, dramatic and deserving of a close-up.

From rhinestone spine pieces and pearl cascades to backwards necklaces and sculptural works of art, these back accessories are bringing a whole new meaning to making an entrance.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari’s baby-pink gown is sleek, simple and seriously elegant from the front. Turn around, though, and the rhinestone spine accessory takes over, tracing her bare back with a dazzling line of crystals. It’s basically jewellery with a backbone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy

IMAGE: Sudha Reddy’s sapphire-blue lehenga already makes a statement but the sculptural Kalpavriksha installation takes it into another universe. Crafted from brass, copper and silver, the mythical tree of life spreads across her back with birds, leaves and celestial details. This isn’t a back accessory. It’s an entire fantasy garden. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudha Reddy/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi’s mint-green and gold gown is gorgeous from every angle but the real plot twist is at the back. Her archival Aurus Jewels necklace cascades down her bare spine in a gemstone-studded arrangement. A sleek top knot keeps the spotlight exactly where it belongs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan proves that diamonds don’t always need to sit on your decolletage. Her reverse-style diamond back necklace drapes across her shoulders and trails down her spine, finishing with a striking pendant. The result is delicate, unexpected and very red-carpet ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya’s ivory couture lehenga gets a dreamy upgrade with layers of luminous pearls spilling across her shoulders and bare back. The organic, vine-like arrangement feels almost like morning dew, proving that bridal jewellery can be sculptural, modern and wonderfully extra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam takes the classic necklace and gives it a very Sonam-style plot twist. Worn backwards, the gold-and-diamond Amrapali Jewels piece trails down her spine before ending in a kundan pendant and pearl tassels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Janhvi KapoorSonamKalyani PriyadarshanPalak TiwariSudha Reddy

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