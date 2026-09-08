Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Premium Price

Poco's latest flagship chapter begins with the F9 Ultra and F9 Pro.

The two smartphones have made their debut in select global markets, bringing the brand's newest high-end hardware to the fore.

The F9 Ultra gets a choice of Black and Dark Cherry finish.

Poco F9 Ultra packs a 200 MP camera, 8,050 mAh battery, 100 W charging and 185 Hz display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mi.com

1. Poco F9 Ultra Price: Rs 76,000

The F9 Ultra enters the premium smartphone space with a starting price of $799 (approximately Rs 76,000).

Those wanting more headroom can opt for the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage edition at $949 (around Rs 90,000), while the fully loaded variant pushes the price to $1,199, or nearly Rs 1.14 lakh.

2. Display: 185 Hz Refresh Rate

The 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display offers up to a 185 Hz refresh rate, Wet Touch Display 2.0 and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

3. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The F9 Ultra packs the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, clocked at up to 4.6 GHz.

4. Camera: 200 MP Rear

Photography is led by a 200 MP main sensor, joined by 50 MP periscope telephoto and 50 MP ultra-wide cameras. A 32 MP front camera handles selfies.

5. IP Rating: IP68

The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

6. Design: 8.74 mm Thick

Measuring 163.49 mm tall and 77.94 mm wide, the phone is 8.74 mm thick and weighs 235 gm.

Battery: 22.5 W Wireless Reverse Charging

The 8,050 mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge, along with 27W wired and 22.5W wireless reverse charging.