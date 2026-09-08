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Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Premium Price

By REDIFF GADGETS September 08, 2026 10:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Poco's latest flagship chapter begins with the F9 Ultra and F9 Pro.

The two smartphones have made their debut in select global markets, bringing the brand's newest high-end hardware to the fore.

The F9 Ultra gets a choice of Black and Dark Cherry finish.

Poco F9 Ultra packs a 200 MP camera, 8,050 mAh battery, 100 W charging and 185 Hz display

Poco F9 Ultra

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mi.com

1. Poco F9 Ultra Price: Rs 76,000

The F9 Ultra enters the premium smartphone space with a starting price of $799 (approximately Rs 76,000).

Those wanting more headroom can opt for the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage edition at $949 (around Rs 90,000), while the fully loaded variant pushes the price to $1,199, or nearly Rs 1.14 lakh.

Poco F9 Ultra

2. Display: 185 Hz Refresh Rate

The 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display offers up to a 185 Hz refresh rate, Wet Touch Display 2.0 and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Poco F9 Ultra

3. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The F9 Ultra packs the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, clocked at up to 4.6 GHz.

Poco F9 Ultra

4. Camera: 200 MP Rear

Photography is led by a 200 MP main sensor, joined by 50 MP periscope telephoto and 50 MP ultra-wide cameras. A 32 MP front camera handles selfies.

Poco F9 Ultra

5. IP Rating: IP68

The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco F9 Ultra

6. Design: 8.74 mm Thick

Measuring 163.49 mm tall and 77.94 mm wide, the phone is 8.74 mm thick and weighs 235 gm.

Poco F9 Ultra

Battery: 22.5 W Wireless Reverse Charging

The 8,050 mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge, along with 27W wired and 22.5W wireless reverse charging.

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