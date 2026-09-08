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Yoga may help improve digestion and reduce bloating by relaxing the body, reducing stress and encouraging healthy movement of the digestive system, explains rediffGURU Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes.

IMAGE: rediffGURU Pushpa recommends Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose) as one of the postures to help reduce bloating. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

Regular yoga can help offer temporary relief from a variety of health concerns.

From bloating to migraines and back pain, rediffGURU Pushpa R, certified yoga and meditation coach and founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, guides readers with specific postures and techniques to manage these common health issues.

You can ask rediffGURU Pushpa R your yoga and health-related queries HERE

Anonymous: Can yoga help reduce bloating?

I feel bloated when I wake up in the morning, even without eating anything.

What could be the reason? What exercises can I try?

Feeling bloated as soon as you wake up, even before eating, can happen for many reasons.

It may be due to gas trapped in the intestines, constipation, slow digestion, food eaten the previous night, stress, poor sleep, hormonal changes or certain medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

If the bloating is frequent, severe or associated with weight loss, vomiting, blood in the stool or persistent abdominal pain, it is important to consult a doctor for a proper evaluation.

Yoga may help improve digestion and reduce bloating by relaxing the body, reducing stress and encouraging healthy movement of the digestive system.

Gentle practices that may help include Vajrasana (after meals), Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose), Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose) and gentle spinal twists.

Deep diaphragmatic breathing and a few minutes of meditation can also calm the nervous system, which plays an important role in digestion.

Avoid practising immediately after a heavy meal.

Eat slowly, chew your food well, drink enough water and try to have an early, light dinner if possible.

Since every person may have a different reason for bloating, I strongly encourage you to learn yoga from a qualified yoga and meditation coach instead of practising on your own. A personalised yoga plan, along with professional medical advice when needed, can provide the best results.

Anonymous: I have had migraines since I was 17.

I have tried Ayurveda, alternative medicines and so many alternative therapies but the pain comes back.

Is there anything yoga can do to reduce migraine pain?

Migraine can be very challenging, especially when you have been living with it for many years.

I understand how frustrating it can feel when you have tried different treatments but the pain keeps returning.

Yoga may not completely cure migraine but it can help reduce the frequency, intensity and duration of attacks in many people.

Yoga works by calming the nervous system, reducing stress, improving breathing and relaxing tight muscles in the neck and shoulders, which are common migraine triggers.

Gentle practices such as deep breathing, Bhramari pranayama (Bee Breathing), guided relaxation, meditation and simple neck and shoulder stretches may be beneficial. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule, staying hydrated, eating meals on time and identifying personal migraine triggers can also make a significant difference.

However, avoid practising yoga during a severe migraine attack or doing intense postures, forceful breathing techniques or inverted poses without professional guidance as they may worsen your symptoms.

Since migraine affects each person differently, it is important to have a personalised yoga plan based on your medical history and triggers.

I strongly encourage you to learn yoga from a qualified expert instead of practising on your own. A safe and customised approach can provide much better results.

Vikram: I have problems with L4/L5 and L5/S1.

Which yoga exercises should I do to reduce the pressure on my nerves?

I also have heaviness and pain in my right leg.

Lower back pain also comes and goes sometimes.

L4/L5 and L5/S1 problems often put pressure on the sciatic nerve. This can cause lower back pain, heaviness, pain or tingling in the right leg.

The correct yoga practice depends on the exact cause, such as a disc bulge, disc prolapse or spinal degeneration. So there is no single exercise that is safe for everyone.

I recommend starting only with very gentle movements under the guidance of a qualified yoga therapist or yoga coach.

Practices like gentle diaphragmatic breathing, pelvic tilts, ankle movements and simple relaxation in a comfortable position may help reduce muscle tightness and improve circulation. Some people also benefit from gentle, supported stretches but they should be chosen only after assessing your condition.

Avoid forward bending, twisting, lifting heavy objects or practising strong backbends without professional guidance as these may increase pressure on the affected nerve and worsen your symptoms.

Since you already have heaviness and pain in your right leg, it is important not to ignore these signs. Please consult your spine specialist if the pain is severe or increasing or if you notice weakness, numbness or changes in bladder or bowel control.

You can ask rediffGURU Pushpa R your yoga and health-related queries HERE

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